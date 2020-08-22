WWE SummerSlam 2020 - 5 Major Betrayals that could change the company forever 

WWE SummerSlam 2020 is just around the corner and it is all set up and primed to be a great event indeed. But because it is WWE SummerSlam 2020, a critical milestone in the annual sports entertainment calendar, there must be significant developments that bleed into the weeks and months ahead.

Betrayals are at the very heart of WWE programming, and in this article, we shall bring you 5 surprise betrayals that could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2020 that could change the course of the show and even the weekly shows that follow. It is necessary to constantly shuffle between being a good guy and a bad guy for any WWE Superstar so that his/her character does not grow stale.

And so with that in mind, here are 5 very interesting betrayals that could add a very intriguing layer to WWE SummerSlam 2020.

#5 Bayley costs Sasha Banks her RAW Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2020 (or vice versa)

If you noticed everything that went down on WWE SmackDown this week, you are probably aware that Sasha Banks and Bayley are on the verge of a split. It makes more sense for Bayley to turn on Sasha Banks at WWE SummerSlam 2020 as she is still a better heel and the crowd has a better chance of cheering for The Boss.

It makes all the sense in the world for Sasha Banks to help Bayley retain her SmackDown Women's Championship against Asuka at WWE SummerSlam 2020 and for Bayley to, thereafter, betray The Boss in a stunning turn of events. The Women's Tag Team Championships could be vacated and a tournament could be announced to crown a new champion at Payback 2020. Sasha Banks and Bayley could feud all the way from WWE SummerSlam 2020 to Survivor Series.