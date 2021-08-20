WWE SummerSlam 2020 Winners: Where Are They Now?

Last year, SummerSlam was supposed to take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. However, due to COVID-19, SummerSlam took place in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Thunderdome (Amway Center), in front of zero fans. SummerSlam 2020 was the 33rd iteration of the show, and the first WWE pay-per-view held at the Thunderdome.

SummerSlam 2020 was headlined by then Universal Champion Braun Strowman defending his title against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Also notable on the show was the in-ring debut of Dominik Mysterio, taking on Seth Rollins in a street fight.

So, let's go back and look at the winners of each of the 9 matches at the 2020 SummerSlam, and see where they are today.

#8. SummerSlam Pre-Show Winner: Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews and MVP

At SummerSlam 2020, Apollo Crews defended his United States Championship against MVP on the pre-show. The Hurt Business were not allowed ringside for the match, allowing Crews the ability to hit MVP with his finisher to retain his title.

Since SummerSlam 2020, Apollo Crews has not only turned heel, but has debuted a new character. Crews declared himself Nigerian royalty and began speaking with a Nigerian accent. Crews (real name Sesugh Uhaa Mumba) is actually of Nigerian descent which makes the character seem a tad more believable.

At WrestleMania 37, Crews challenged Big E for the Intercontinental Championship in a Nigerian Drum Fight. With the help of his new muscle Commander Azeez (previously Babatunde), Crews became the Intercontinental Champion for the first time in his career. Crews lost the title to King Nakamura on an episode of SmackDown in August 2021.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood