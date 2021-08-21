5 Massive returns that could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2021

We are less than 24 hours away from SummerSlam 2021. The second-biggest pay-per-view of the promotion is set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas tomorrow.

The event already has a stacked card with several marquee matches. This includes the iconic main event between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and John Cena.

Truth be told, the entire pro wrestling world is talking about CM Punk's massive return to pro wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. While the rumors have suggested that WWE won't make any reactionary moves to Punk's AEW debut, Vince McMahon might still be planning a return or two for his show this Saturday.

Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could make their returns at SummerSlam 2021. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same and predictions for the pay-per-view.

#5 Becky Lynch makes her long-awaited return at SummerSlam 2021

Starting with the biggest return that the company could pull off tomorrow night. 'The Man' Becky Lynch has been away from WWE programming for over 15 months now. She welcomed her first child with her husband Seth Rollins in December 2020 and looks set to return to the squared circle, judging by her recent pictures.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Lynch is set to be in attendance at the Allegiant Stadium for SummerSlam.

"PWInsider.com can confirm that currently, Lynch is slated to be in attendance at the 8/21 Summerslam PPV. Whether Lynch makes an appearance or not remains to be seen but the plan is to have her in Las Vegas," stated the report.

The Biggest Party of the Summer could be the ideal place for Becky Lynch to make her long-awaited return to WWE. The multi-time women's champion has been dearly missed by fans and her return would surely be a huge boost for the women's division of whichever brand she decides to go to, RAW or SmackDown.

