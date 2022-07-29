WWE SummerSlam 2022: 5 betrayals that could happen - former Tag Team Champions implode, Paul Heyman takes on a new client  

SummerSlam takes place tomorrow night live from Nashville, Tennessee, and fans are hoping to witness some memorable moments to mark the change of leadership in WWE.

Several highly anticipated matches are already scheduled to take place, whilst Triple H has teased that he is set to give Seth Rollins a match after Riddle was ruled out of their encounter through injury. As always in WWE, there is room for swerves, shocks, and surprises, and this weekend there could have several of them.

In this article, we look at just five betrayals that could take place at SummerSlam 2022.

#5. Maryse could turn her back on The Miz

Maryse recently made her return to WWE TV as the former Divas Champion stepped into the feud between Logan Paul and The Miz this week on RAW. Maryse was forced to defend her husband before the two men went on to brawl at the end of the segment.

Maryse and Miz have their own reality TV show and anyone who watches it knows that she loves the spotlight. Logan Paul is one of the most famous stars in the world, and it's easy to see Maryse ditching her husband to join forces with Paul to allow her brand to excel.

Maryse joining Paul would also allow this feud to continue after SummerSlam and into the fall of 2022.

#4. The Usos could cost Roman Reigns his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The Usos have a match of their own at SummerSlam, but the duo will still be expected to be the in the corner of The Tribal Chief for his main event showdown with Brock Lesnar. The Last Man Standing match rules mean that interference is allowed so the Undisputed Tag Team Champions will be expected to play their part in helping The Bloodline leave SummerSlam with all the gold.

The Usos have been running the show whilst Roman Reigns has been on hiatus in recent months and have become the hardest working men in the company. At this point, they might feel like their stature in the company has risen way beyond just being seen as security for Reigns. As such, they could be prepared to send Reigns a message at SummerSlam.

#3. The Street Profits could implode at SummerSlam

The Street Profits' implosion has been building for months. Both Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are aware of it and have been trying to defend their reasons for it in recent interviews.

The Usos have always been a stumbling block for The Street Profits and have been granted this rematch after a controversial finish at Money in the Bank. This is their last shot at those titles and if they're unable to find a way to claim them in Nashville then it's easy to see them imploding.

Depending on which star comes out as heel, it's likely that the other will blame their loss on the fact that they're the weak link.

#2. Dominik Mysterio could finally turn heel on his father Rey

Ever since Dominik Mysterio made his WWE debut, fans have been counting down the days until he turns on his father. Loyalty is often a myth in WWE and it's clear that Dominik was prepared to join The Judgment Day a few weeks ago and could be persuaded to join the group for real this weekend.

Dominik has been bullied for who he is throughout his career and has a lot of anger built up inside him because people believe he has had an easy path to the top. The spotlight is on his father right now because he is celebrating 20 years in WWE. This could be the right time for Dominik to strike and join forces with Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

#1. Paul Heyman could turn on Reigns and take on a new client instead

Paul Heyman has become one of the most untrustworthy men in the business over the years. Whilst Roman Reigns currently requires his services and keeps him at arm's length, he's aware that only a few years ago he was at the side of Brock Lesnar.

Heyman goes where he is needed and this weekend at SummerSlam he could decide that there is a much bigger need. If Theory does go ahead with his cash in then there could be quite the shock to the end of the show if it's revealed that Heyman was helping him all along and then pushes him to become World Champion, turning his back on Roman Reigns.

Theory is destined to be the next big thing in WWE, and it's a path that he could get down much quicker with someone like Paul Heyman in his corner.

