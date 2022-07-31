WWE SummerSlam 2022: 5 mistakes that were made - anti-climactic surprise, former world champion is AWOL, predictable finish

SummerSlam took over Nashville last night and presented one of the most memorable events in recent history.

The show had it all: stunts, returns, surprises, as well as some outside-the-box booking from the new head of creative Triple H. The show's main event is being hailed as one of the best in SummerSlam history, but while there were many points of the show worth celebrating, there were also several errors.

The following list looks at just five mistakes that were made at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#5. Ronda Rousey attacked an official....again

Ronda Rousey could not reclaim the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam because the referee counted a pinfall while Liv Morgan was tapping. This was technically a double finish, so Rousey wouldn't have won the title back anyway. However, she was still mad enough to attack Morgan and seemingly turned heel when she struck the match official as well.

Rousey has proved several times throughout her career that she's unable to control her temper. Considering that attacking an official is a punishable offense, it's likely that Rousey will now be suspended for 30 days. She could miss Clash at the Castle, and WWE might hand Morgan a new challenger, allowing the latter to keep hold of the title for another month.

#4. Where was Dolph Ziggler?

Theory has a lot of enemies in WWE at the moment, but for some reason, he was still able to walk out to the ring last night and attempt to cash in his contract. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns easily had the issue covered, but where was Dolph Ziggler?

The former world champion has been a thorn in his side for several weeks, but the one time he needed to put himself in the way, he was nowhere to be seen. Ziggler wasn't even on the card for SummerSlam, so there's no excuse for him not to be there for a small cameo appearance.

#3. Logan Paul defeated The Miz, despite outside interference

Logan Paul made his singles match debut last night and was able to defeat a star who has been part of the company for more than two decades. Much of the match was Paul using Miz's moves or anyone else's known signature maneuvers before finishing Miz off with the Skull Crushing Finale.

When celebrities are booked in tag team matches, there is an excuse that another wrestler is on their side, and they do all the work. Paul has only been part of WWE for around a month, and he is currently undefeated.

Triple H's era is set to be all about pushing newer and younger talent, but for Logan Paul to be on the card and pick up that win over Miz is confusing. Moreover, the likes of Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Gunther all missed out on Saturday's mega show.

Paul did defy expectations as part of his bout against The A-Lister, but if a non-wrestler is walking into WWE and creating an undefeated streak, what message does this send? Pat McAfee was also able to pick up the win over a full-time WWE Superstar last night, which now leaves Happy Corbin in a tough spot as well.

#2. Rhea Ripley hardly involved herself in the match

The Mysterios took on The Judgment Day in a No Disqualification match last night at SummerSlam, just days after Rhea Ripley returned to the company. Ripley attacked Aalyah Mysterio backstage and teased that the youngest Mysterio could be added to their feud.

Instead, The Nightmare made her way to the ring with The Judgment Day but didn't play a huge role in the match overall. The former RAW Women's Champion remained at ringside throughout the action, and Aalyah wasn't seen as SummerSlam, not even to level out the numbers in the contest.

#1. Seth Rollins wasn't handed a match at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins and Triple H teased the WWE Universe all week ahead of SummerSlam and there was a belief that The Visionary could have a match against a returning star instead of Riddle.

The Original Bro appeared on the show and called out Rollins, leading to him being Curb Stomped. If this was going to happen, why didn't the sanctioned contest go ahead and Rollins attack Riddle before the bell for the same result?

Instead, the WWE Universe anticipated a huge shock or return, one that didn't happen.

