WWE SummerSlam 2022 - 5 possible moments that could steal the show - two shocking returns, betrayal, and more

WWE SummerSlam 2022 has almost arrived. Just like every other year, the company has planned several blockbuster bouts for the event.

Fans will see Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar battle each other in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event. Celebrities like Logan Paul and Pat McAfee are also scheduled to appear at the show.

Considering that it will be one of the biggest premium live events this year, fans might expect returns, surprises, and titles to change hands.

Without further ado, here are five possible moments that could steal the show at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

#5. Logan Paul shines

Logan Paul is incredibly athletic in the ring

Popular YouTube star Logan Paul recently signed an official WWE contract and is scheduled to face The Miz on July 30.

The rivalry is months in the making. It started when The Miz assaulted Paul after winning their tag team match at WrestleMania 38. Finally, the babyface is back for revenge.

While the internet sensation has worked with the company multiple times, he hasn't competed in a singles match yet. At the Biggest Party of The Summer, he will compete in his first one-on-one confrontation.

He has been getting consistent support from fans and The Miz has played the role of an excellent heel. The YouTuber defeating The A-Lister will be a show-stealing moment.

#4. Bayley makes a comeback

The Role Model could return to WWE at The Biggest Party of The Summer

One of the most successful female performers of all time, Bayley, has been missing from WWE programming for over a year due to a serious leg injury.

While she has consistently teased her return for months, SummerSlam 2022 might be the perfect opportunity for her to make a return to television. Considering that she's one of the biggest stars in the business, she will probably aim for one of the Women's Titles.

Both RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan will perform in thrilling matches on July 30. Bayley can realistically confront either one of them to confirm her title contention.

The Role Model's return after over a year will surely steal the show.

#3. The Rated-R Superstar appears at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Edge, one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, has been missing from television for about a month since his stablemates Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley turned on him.

He suffered a conchairto and hasn't appeared on television ever since. The company has been teasing his return through some mysterious vignettes every week.

At SummerSlam 2022, he could realistically return and attack The Judgment Day. If he makes a comeback, one thing's for sure - the crowd will greet him with a wild response. The moment could steal the show.

#2. Paul Heyman betrays Roman Reigns

Is the special counsel really loyal to his Tribal Chief?

Paul Heyman has been a loyal special counsel to Roman Reigns for a long time. He has consistently strengthened The Bloodline to stay on top of the landscape of WWE.

However, his former client Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face The Tribal Chief once again in a Last Man Standing match. Fans have already seen Heyman switch sides before and it could happen again.

Although fans expect Roman Reigns to retain his title, Paul Heyman's betrayal might lead to Brock Lesnar becoming the new champion. The moment will shock the fans and steal the show.

#1. Theory cashes-in

The up-and-coming Theory shocked the world and became Mr. Money in the Bank last month. He has been a threat to The Head of the Table's title reign ever since.

Over the last few weeks, he has been claiming to cash in his contract at SummerSlam 2022. Considering that the champion will be exhausted after the Last Man Standing match, it will be the perfect opportunity for Theory to schedule a match for the title.

A successful cash-in will crown him as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while an unsuccessful attempt might ensure the continuation of Roman Reigns' dominant reign.

Either way, the moment will create thrilling waves and steal the show at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

