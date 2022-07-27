Shocking betrayal, end of an era - 5 possible endings to WWE SummerSlam 2022

SummerSlam has always been one of the most stupendous WWE events each year. This year's edition will be no exception.

Major stars like Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, and Bianca Belair are set to compete in thrilling bouts on July 30th at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The event will be headlined by the Undisputed World Championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The two will conclude their long-term rivalry in a Last Man Standing match.

There are several interesting ways the mega-event can end. Here, we have five possible endings to WWE SummerSlam 2022.

#5. The rivalry meets a perfect end

The story will end in a Last Man Standing match

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been battling each other for years and have headlined many Premium Live Events together.

However, their confrontation at this year's Biggest Party of the Summer is touted to be the conclusion of their feud. Looking at their history together, a Last Man Standing match is the perfect stipulation.

Considering that the rivalry is to be concluded, a clean match is something the creative could have in mind. Speaking of the winner, Roman Reigns will probably win the match as Lesnar doesn't need a title around his waist to be relevant.

A talented babyface who can become the face of the company will be the ideal challenger to dethrone The Tribal Chief in the future.

#4. Paul Heyman shocks the world

Paul Heyman has been a loyal special counsel

Paul Heyman has been a special counsel for the Tribal Chief since 2020, but he remained an advocate for Brock Lesnar for a long time before that.

During Reigns and Lesnar's feud back in 2021, Heyman apparently switched sides for some time to join The Beast Incarnate. Something similar could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

While it looks unlikely, Paul Heyman could realistically betray Roman Reigns and help Brock Lesnar in becoming the new Unified World Champion.

Not just Heyman, but The Bloodline may betray their leader very soon. Here are five reasons why The Bloodline should betray Roman Reigns.

#3. Theory unsuccessfully cashes in his Money in the Bank briefcase

Reigns advised Mr. Money in the Bank to analyze the situation before cashing in.

The notorious Theory became Mr. Money in the Bank and is now threatening The Head of The Table by claiming his intentions to cash-in at SummerSlam.

Both Lesnar and Reigns will be exhausted at the end of their Last Man Standing match and the former United States Champion will have the perfect opportunity to capitalize on it.

However, The Bloodline might protect their Tribal Chief just like they've done before, leading to a failed cash-in. This scenario will ensure that the world titles stays on Roman Reigns.

#2. A new era in WWE

Vince McMahon recently retired and the authorities have since shifted to the likes of Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. Fans might call it a new era in WWE.

Although Roman Reigns' title reign was protected while Vince McMahon was in charge, it might lose its armor at SummerSlam. Theory is unlikely to dethrone The Tribal Chief, but he has his best chance this Saturday.

Considering that he is the future of the company, he might successfully cash in and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in Nashville, Tennessee.

Realistically, the title can change hands multiple times at the event if Brock Lesnar wins and Theory cashes in on him. SummerSlam 2022 will gain immense appreciation and will be remembered for a long time to come.

#1. Drew McIntyre confronts Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2022

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Drew McIntyre says somebody needs to stop Roman Reigns Drew McIntyre says somebody needs to stop Roman Reigns 👀 https://t.co/l8xhjVFyYF

The company has been building hype for Drew McIntyre's battle with Roman Reigns for over a year.

The Scottish Warrior is one of the strongest babyfaces on the roster who has defeated stars like Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, as well as Brock Lesnar in singles competition.

He is scheduled to face Sheamus on the July 29 episode of SmackDown. If he takes the win, he will become the new challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in September.

If Reigns emerges victorious at SummerSlam 2022, we might see Drew McIntyre confront him after the match. With the right story, he might also dethrone The Tribal Chief at Clash at the Castle.

These were just some of the possibilities regarding the end of the show, but what will happen at The Biggest Party of the Summer? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, you can check out the three greatest matches in SummerSlam history right here.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far