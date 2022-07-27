Winner Take All, shocking cash-in - The 3 greatest matches in WWE SummerSlam history

SummerSlam is one of the most-viewed WWE premium live events each year. Fans can usually expect to see top names competing in high-stakes matches, shocking returns and many surprises at the event.

In the 35 years since the show's inception, fans have seen the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Triple H compete for world titles at the show.

If you're a WWE fan, you've probably watched several great matches that happened at The Biggest Party of the Summer. In this list, we'll take a look at the three greatest matches in WWE SummerSlam history.

#3. John Cena vs. Seth Rollins - Champion vs. Champion - Winner Take All match (2015)

John Cena and Seth Rollins are undoubtedly among the most versatile wrestling talents of all time.

In 2015, WCW legend Sting and John Cena were involved in a heated rivalry with The Authority and Seth Rollins. Cena was the United States Champion while Rollins was the WWE Champion at the time.

The focal point of the feud was an incident when Rollins broke Cena's nose and started bragging about it. The leader of The Cenation challenged him to a Winner Take All match in hopes of becoming a double champion.

However, the outcome wasn't what he wanted. After a classic match full of amazing moves, Seth Rollins managed to do the unthinkable. He defeated John Cena and became the first ever to hold the United States and WWE World Heavyweight Championship simultaneously.

#2. John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan - WWE Championship match (2013)

John Cena had already reached legendary status in the industry around 2013. The management let him choose a SummerSlam opponent for himself, and he left the choice to the audience.

The audience expressed their opinion through the iconic "Yes!" chants, and Daniel Bryan became the newest challenger for the world title. After an incredible showdown, the perfect underdog story met its end when Bryan successfully defeated Cena to become the new champion.

However, a shocking turn of events occurred afterward as guest referee Triple H turned heel and hit Daniel Bryan with a pedigree. Randy Orton then capitalized on the opportunity and successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new WWE Champion.

The match was a thrill ride that produced both joy and rage from the WWE Universe. It was the monumental start of Daniel Bryan's Yes Movement.

#1. Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero - Ladder Match - SummerSlam (2005)

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio's custody was on the line at SummerSlam 2005

Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio are regarded as two of the greatest high-flying wrestlers to ever step into a squared circle. A bout featuring the two was always looked upon as a dream match in WWE.

Guerrero was a corrupt heel in 2005 who wanted to prove that he was the biological father of Rey Mysterio's son Dominik. The feud was personal to the extent that Eddie Guerrero even threatened to file a case to take custody of the boy.

The feud culminated at SummerSlam 2005 where the two competed in a ladder match. The winner would be given custody of Rey Mysterio's real-life son.

The closing moments of the match saw the young boy helping his father win the match and defeat the villainous Eddie. To this day, it's regarded as one of the most heart-touching professional wrestling moments of all time.

The rivalry was so memorable that the company still references it today. At SummerSlam 2022, Rey and Dominik Mysterio will face The Judgment Day after a storyline that heavily featured the iconic rivalry between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio.

