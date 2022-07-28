5 things that must happen at WWE SummerSlam 2022

WWE SummerSlam 2022 is set to host some incredible matches this weekend. The biggest match set for the show will be the last-man standing match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Ronda Rousey will get her rematch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan. A rematch for the United States Championship will also take place between Theory and Bobby Lashley.

Becky Lynch will get another shot at the RAW Women’s title against Bianca Belair. Friendships will be tested when Pat McAfee goes head-to-head with former best friend Happy Corbin.

Judgment Day will once again have their eyes set on the Mysterio family. Fans will also see Logan Paul compete in his first singles match against The Miz.

WWE has booked a loaded card for this year's SummerSlam. With that being said, check out the five things that must happen at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

#5. Dominik Mysterio must join Judgment Day after betraying his father

Dominik needs to turn on his father at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Judgment Day has been targeting The Mysterios for some time now. Rey and Dominik Mysterio have overcome several dangerous foes, including Seth Rollins and The Miz. However, they have stayed by each other’s side through thick and thin.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest will fight the father-son duo at WWE SummerSlam 2022. It has the potential to be one of the best matches of the night. Fans have already seen Dominik try to join Judgment Day in hopes of saving his father from a brutal attack from the duo in the past.

However, at SummerSlam, Dominik must turn heel and attack his father to pledge his alliance to Judgment Day. Dominik has worked well with his father since his debut, and it would be great to see what he can do on his own. The split will also give Dominik some breathing space and allow him to showcase his talent without his father by his side.

A beatdown at the hands of Dominik must take Rey out of action for some time. The veteran could then return for a final rivalry against his son heading into WrestleMania for maybe the swansong of his career.

#4. Bobby Lashley must retain his United States Championship against Theory

Bobby Lashley must retain his title at the SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley defeated Theory to win the United States Championship at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Theory went on to win the MITB ladder match the very same night to get a guaranteed shot at a world championship.

Ever since, Theory has gotten into a few rivalries against different superstars. He is still feuding against Lashley for the United States Championship, and the two men will go head-to-head at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

The creative team has given Theory a big push over the past several months. However, with Vince McMahon now gone, the young superstar will likely have to fight harder to get big opportunities.

At SummerSlam, the company must allow The All Mighty to retain his title by making The Unproven One tap out. While Theory has proven to be a great superstar, Lashley is in a league of his own.

The company needs to give The All Mighty a memorable title reign before he can be injected into the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship picture.

#3. Seth "Freakin" Rollins must not lose another match at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Seth "Freakin" Rollins has been one of WWE’s most dependable performers for years now. He has helped create some of the best storylines fans have seen over the past few years.

Rollins is currently playing a great heel character on RAW. His work has allowed him to put on stellar matches against Kevin Owens, Edge, and Cody Rhodes.

At SummerSlam, Rollins was set to take on Riddle in a singles contest. However, Riddle suffered an injury thanks to an attack from Rollins, temporarily postponing their match. Surprisingly, Rollins has not pinned a superstar to win a singles match at a Premium Live Event since Hell in a Cell 2021.

While The Visionary has been highly effective with his character work, the company needs to give him a few wins to back him up. With that said, the creative team must not allow Rollins to lose another match at a Premium Live Event if a replacement opponent is announced for the show.

#2. Charlotte Flair must attack Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Liv Morgan shocked the WWE Universe by pinning Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank 2022. Liv had won the women’s MITB match earlier that night and decided to cash in her contract right after Rousey defeated Natalya.

While Ronda wasn’t 100% during her brief match against Morgan at MITB, she will be ready for the young superstar at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see how Liv manages to overcome the threat posed by The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

The company must look for ways to keep the title on Liv while protecting Ronda Rousey from a clean loss. With that in mind, the creative team must look to bring Charlotte Flair back at SummerSlam.

Flair last competed in an “I Quit” match against Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash 2022. She has been on a hiatus ever since, and it would be the perfect opportunity to bring her back and get her into a top feud.

The Queen must return to get revenge on Rousey at SummerSlam and cost her the championship match. It would be a good way to protect The Baddest Woman on the Planet while keeping the title on Liv Morgan, who deserves a longer reign.

#1. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match must have a clean finish

A clean ending to the match will reduce backlash at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Since becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns has only defended his titles once. Riddle took him to the limits on an episode of SmackDown for the title but failed to come out victorious.

Reigns will once again defend his title against Brock Lesnar when the two goliaths collide in a Last Man Standing Match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Fans have watched the two men compete on several occasions in the past. However, with this beign the final time they go head-to-head, this could turn out to be the biggest match between the two superstars.

The company has done enough to build the match for SummerSlam. To ensure that the two men deliver, the creative team must allow the match to have a clean finish. The stipulations of the match suggest that The Usos or some other superstar could get involved in the finish.

However, allowing the two men to end their rivalry for good without leaving any loose ends would be best for business. Lesnar cannot afford another loss at the hands of The Tribal Chief, while Reigns will look to extend his reign as champion.

