WWE SummerSlam 2025 is about a week away, and Triple H has planned spectacular matches for the show. Most importantly, John Cena and Cody Rhodes will battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event.In just a few days, fans will witness the first-ever two-night SummerSlam event, which is already set to be a historical feat. The show will feature stars such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns in big-time matches, and will certainly include a few surprises for the viewers.Without further ado, let's see how the show could change the history books forever.Cody Rhodes' villain arc could beginThe American Nightmare has been positioned as the company's top babyface ever since his monumental return at WrestleMania 38. He is loved immensely by the fans and never fails to sell tickets and merchandise for the promotion. While he has been an excellent good guy, that could all change this Sunday.Cody Rhodes has hinted at a potential heel turn via his actions on multiple occasions. He didn't hold himself back from using heel tactics against Randy Orton in the King of the Ring final, and even forcefully made John Cena sign the contract for a Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam 2025 on SmackDown.To ensure he wins back the Undisputed WWE Championship, he could go berserk and use villainous tactics like low blows and interferences to pick up the victory. This would be a historical moment as the company's most loved babyface would embrace his dark side.End of the heel John CenaThe Greatest of All Time shocked the world by turning heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and becoming a 17-time world champion at WrestleMania 41. He has been calling himself 'The Last Real Champion' ever since.While his dark persona has continued for months, it must be noted that there isn't much time left before he retires from in-ring competition. He might want to end his career on a good note, so there is a chance he will turn babyface for the final time at WWE SummerSlam 2025.It could be executed as a double-turn, or even John Cena suddenly realizing he can't pretend to hate the fans anymore. His final babyface turn will be remembered forever if it materializes at The Biggest Party of The Summer.Seth Rollins could shock the universe at WWE SummerSlam 2025Seth Rollins turned heel at WrestleMania 41 and eventually joined forces with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed to form one of the most feared factions of the decade. Thanks to this group, he won the Money in the Bank contract, but unfortunately suffered an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.While he is expected to be out for an extended period, his longtime rival CM Punk will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Visionary once said he would never let CM Punk become a World Champion in WWE, and if he plans to stay true to his words, he could make a surprise return and cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.This moment could go down as one of the greatest cash-ins of all time, changing history forever.