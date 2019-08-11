WWE SummerSlam 2019: 3 matches you should pay close attention to

No one is safe!

We are less than 24 hours away from the thirty-second edition of WWE SummerSlam, which is taking place this year in Toronto, Canada. Last night we saw an epic NXT TakeOver: Toronto event and the main roster has a huge task to follow it up.

The card for the show contains ten matches in total, with six championships on the line. As for the main event, Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal Title against the man who defeated him at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins.

SummerSlam, in many ways, has seen an exciting buildup and with WWE aware of the emerging major competitor, one can expect Vince and company to come out all guns blazing at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

While the show is going to be long, there are some matches that you should pay close attention to. In this article, let's take a look at three of them. Feel free to share your opinions and views in the comments section below.

#3 Women's Championship matches - huge return(s)?

Rousey and Banks

Both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship are on the line at SummerSlam. On the red brand, The Man Becky Lynch will take on Natalya in a submission match to defend her title. While on the blue brand, Bayley will try to stop the War Goddess, Ember Moon from capturing her SD Women's title.

At the first look, the two matches don't seem to be grand, but one should avoid missing any of them as a lot can happen during and after both matches. The internet has been buzzing with speculations that two of the biggest stars in the women's roster will return, and that might be true.

If you haven't figured it out yet, we are talking about Sasha Banks and Ronda Rousey. Both of these Superstars were last seen at WrestleMania 35, and for two completely different reasons, they have not stepped foot inside the ring since then. Well, it would be wise to pay close attention to both the Women's Championship matches scheduled for tonight as we could see one or two returns.

Rousey has unfinished business with Becky after that controversial pinfall in the main event of WrestleMania. On the other hand, Sasha returning to claim her spot at the top of the mountain is another possibility.

