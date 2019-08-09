WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 possible finishes to Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

Kevin Owens will put his career on the line against Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

In recent weeks, Kevin Owens has shown the world why the WWE Universe initially fell in love with The Prizefighter. Even though his feud with Shane McMahon is a rehash from a couple of years ago, it’s been incredibly entertaining. This bout is now one of the most anticipated clashes on the card, with Kevin Owens' career ultimately being on the line.

If this was the Shane McMahon of old, we’d say this was a foregone conclusion. Instead, the son of a billionaire has been on a major roll having beaten Dolph Ziggler, Roman Reigns and The Miz in recent outings. Whether it’s through dubious means or not, Shane McMahon is now a serial winner and Owens’ career is under serious threat as he will have to quit if he loses in Toronto. With so many players involved, this match could end in a variety of ways.

Here are 5 possible finishes to Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon at WWE SummerSlam.

#5 Kevin Owens wins clean

Kevin Owens beat John Cena in his first main roster match

Moving to SmackDown Live has been the best thing possible for the career of Kevin Owens. The Canadian wrestler has become the focal point of the blue brand, finally garnering the TV time and attention his character needed to thrive.

When Owens first arrived in WWE, many casual fans viewed his appearance as a negative as he didn’t arrive in the mould of a Hulk Hogan or John Cena. However, the WWE, Triple H especially, had faith in him thus allowing him to beat John Cena upon his main roster debut. Since then, Owens has been involved in several high-profile feuds, without truly going over. This time, SmackDown is truly the Kevin Owens Show and he is the sole main event of the show. Owens’ career cannot afford another high-profile loss. He needs a clean win at the second biggest event of the year.

