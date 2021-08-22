5 things to note from WWE SummerSlam

With SummerSlam wrapping only hours before, WWE's "Biggest Party of the Summer" has come to an end - filled with controversial, surelle, and shocking moments.

WWE performed in front of over 50,000 people in Allegiant Stadium, this marked the largest crowd WWE had preformed in front of since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Double their attendance from this year's WrestleMania.

With that said, WWE was tasked with delivering an above-average show, with some seriously high profiled matches booked for the card. Did WWE SummerSlam live up to the hype? Did WWE manage to steal some shine away from AEW's recent attention with the return of CM Punk? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

But before you do, here are 5 major takeaways from WWE SummerSlam.

#5) Tag Team Wrestling in WWE is slowly coming back

Randy Orton and Riddle captured the RAW Tag Team Titles

SummerSlam was a night full of big surprises and returns. Some of the smaller details of the event may have been missed by some fans - including the fact that both WWE (RAW & SmackDown!) Tag Team Championship matches were treated with a substantial amount of respect and pulled some impressive crowd reactions.

On the RAW side of things, Randy Orton and fellow "RK-BRO" teammate Riddle managed to defeat AJ Styles and Omos to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships. In a short affair, WWE did a great job getting fans interested and excited about both Styles and Omos' dynamic and the team of Orton and Riddle.

Tag Team Wrestling has reached some low points in WWE's recent history, with the RAW Tag Team Championships sometimes bearing the brunt of the damage. Many fans have felt that the RAW tag team championships have either been forgotten or directionless. Now, the titles are on a fan favorite tag team. Regardless of whom they face next, they will make every title defense an entertaining bout.

For the blue brand, the father-son duo of Dominik and Rey Mysterio could not defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso, with the wardens of the Uso Penitentiary standing tall at the end of the bout. Regardless, the four men had a real chance to shine, with WWE giving them over 10 minutes - more than most of the undercard - to show off what they could do.

On the first anniversary of Dominik Mysterio's debut in WWE, the young superstar has shown that he knows his way around a WWE ring and belongs on the main card. Chemistry with his father and future Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio, could not possibly get any better, and Dominik is slowly becoming his character - rather than just "Rey's son."

What's clear is that the Mysterios will continue to play a role in the SmackDown tag team title scene while also not being the only team in the mix, as they have been for the last month or so.

