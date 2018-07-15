Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE SummerSlam: The Top 5 Candidates To Face Brock Lesnar For The Universal Championship

Andrew Pollard
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
67   //    15 Jul 2018, 00:31 IST

WWE.com - Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman
WWE.com - Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman

As already reported here on Sportskeeda, Brock Lesnar is set to defend his Universal Championship at this year’s SummerSlam; the Beast Incarnate’s first title defence since the Greatest Royal Rumble.

By all accounts, it looks like this could well be Lesnar’s last WWE match for the next little while, with his future having him on a collision course with Daniel Cormier in the UFC.

Once SummerSlam is done and dusted, all bets are off on when the Beast will next be in a WWE ring – which throws up the question of who should be the person to challenge Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

With that in mind, then, let’s take a look at the top five candidates to face – and potentially defeat – Lesnar for the Raw brand’s top title.

#1 Roman Reigns

WWE Smackdown
Roman Reigns is probably the most likely person to take the title from Lesnar

The WWE’s resident Big Dog has had his fair share of scuffles with Paul Heyman’s Beast over the past few years, and he’s clearly in with a shout of dethroning Brock Lesnar when the Universal Championship eventually changes hands.

To be fair, we likely all know that Roman Reigns is probably the most likely person to take the title from Lesnar, because, you know, Vince McMahon.

Mr McMahon has positioned Reigns as “the guy” for over four years now, and Vinny Mac doesn’t look like relenting on his stance any time soon.

In McMahon’s eyes, whoever finally beats Brock will get a major rub for doing what nobody else could get gone. And knowing Mr McMahon, if there’s any way whatsoever that he – in his eyes, at least – can give a boost to Reigns, then he’ll most certainly do it.

While Reigns may be the favourite to take on Lesnar at SummerSlam, that’s not to say he’s the opponent that makes the most sense, however.


Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE SummerSlam Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
SK's Take on Brock Lesnar possibly losing the WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar confirmed for SummerSlam and...
RELATED STORY
5 Best opponents for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 
RELATED STORY
6 Superstars who should face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE could have a creative way to dethrone...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Brock Lesnar moments
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on Brock Lesnar's future after SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar confirmed for SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesner's opponent for SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who probably won’t beat Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us