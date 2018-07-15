WWE SummerSlam: The Top 5 Candidates To Face Brock Lesnar For The Universal Championship

Andrew Pollard FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 67 // 15 Jul 2018, 00:31 IST

WWE.com - Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman

As already reported here on Sportskeeda, Brock Lesnar is set to defend his Universal Championship at this year’s SummerSlam; the Beast Incarnate’s first title defence since the Greatest Royal Rumble.

By all accounts, it looks like this could well be Lesnar’s last WWE match for the next little while, with his future having him on a collision course with Daniel Cormier in the UFC.

Once SummerSlam is done and dusted, all bets are off on when the Beast will next be in a WWE ring – which throws up the question of who should be the person to challenge Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

With that in mind, then, let’s take a look at the top five candidates to face – and potentially defeat – Lesnar for the Raw brand’s top title.

#1 Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is probably the most likely person to take the title from Lesnar

The WWE’s resident Big Dog has had his fair share of scuffles with Paul Heyman’s Beast over the past few years, and he’s clearly in with a shout of dethroning Brock Lesnar when the Universal Championship eventually changes hands.

To be fair, we likely all know that Roman Reigns is probably the most likely person to take the title from Lesnar, because, you know, Vince McMahon.

Mr McMahon has positioned Reigns as “the guy” for over four years now, and Vinny Mac doesn’t look like relenting on his stance any time soon.

In McMahon’s eyes, whoever finally beats Brock will get a major rub for doing what nobody else could get gone. And knowing Mr McMahon, if there’s any way whatsoever that he – in his eyes, at least – can give a boost to Reigns, then he’ll most certainly do it.

While Reigns may be the favourite to take on Lesnar at SummerSlam, that’s not to say he’s the opponent that makes the most sense, however.