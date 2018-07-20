WWE Summerslam: Top 10 matches from the pay-per-view (since 2000)

Punit Kanuga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.05K // 20 Jul 2018, 02:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

One of the most electrifying match at SummerSlam.

The thirty-first edition of SummerSlam is scheduled to take place this year at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Each year, this is the biggest PPV to happen after WrestleMania, and WWE leaves no stone unturned to make this event a memorable one for its fans.

Over the years, the “Biggest Party of the Summer” has featured a couple of great matches which burns down permanently in the memories of the wrestling fans. Considering the legacy of this event, WWE Universe expects nothing less from this year’s event.

The rise of the talents, intense rivalries, icon vs. icon matches; SummerSlam has seen it all. And by its side, the fans have witnessed it all.

Honouring the rich history of this mega event, here are the top 10 matches of this century which took place at SummerSlam.

#10 The Rock (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (2002)

The "Next Big Thing" became the "Next Champion".

Sixteen years ago, the man who is going to main-event this year’s event competed in his first ever SummerSlam match. The man who is presently known as the “Beast Incarnate” was then famous as the “Next Big Thing”.

The young rookie, Brock Lesnar, won the King of the Ring tournament (2002) and earned himself the right to compete for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. A month later, the Rock won the WWE Championship for the record seventh time at Vengeance when he defeated the Undertaker and Kurt Angle in a Triple Threat match.

The main event was a slobber knocker from the get-go. The crowd erupted as the reigning champion sprinted from the entrance to the ring and started the match with heavy blows. However, in a matter of seconds, Lesnar countered it with a belly-to-belly suplex and let the world know that he wasn’t an underdog in the match.

The intense match went over fifteen minutes and ended when the challenger countered the Rock Bottom with a thunderous F-5 to become the (then) youngest WWE Champion.

1 / 10 NEXT