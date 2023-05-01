WWE Sunday Stunner Results: The Usos let Roman Reigns down again, Solo Sikoa faces former rival (Bossier City, 04/30)

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event in Bossier City, Lousiana, on April 30. The show emanated from the Brookshire Grocery Arena and featured top stars from SmackDown in action.

The event kicked off with a singles match between Shinsuke Nakamura and LA Knight. The King of Strong Style was drafted to RAW on Night One of the Draft. However, the changes won't be in effect until Backlash. Nakamura has been on an impressive run since his return, which continued at the house show this weekend.

Next in action was Omos, who is now a free agent after the Draft. The Nigerian Giant registered a quick victory over Elias. Solo Sikoa also came face-to-face with a former adversary in Sheamus. The two men had multiple matches last year, and like the previous instances, Sikoa once again came out on top.

Elsewhere on the show, Xavier Woods picked up a shocking victory over Karrion Kross. Ricochet also defeated Ivar of the Viking Raiders using the Shooting Star Press.

The event featured three title matches as Rhea Ripley defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez also retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

The show was headlined by The Usos, who got another opportunity to win back the Undisputed Tag Team titles. However, Jimmy and Jey once again came up short against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Bossier City, Louisiana, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Shinsuke Nakamura def. LA Knight Omos def. Elias Solo Sikoa def. Sheamus using the Samoan Spike. Xavier Woods def. Karrion Kross Women's Tag Team Title: Raquel Gonzalez and Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green Ricochet def. Ivar of the Viking Raiders Smackdown Women's Title: Rhea Ripley (c) d Shotzi WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) d Jimmy and Jey Uso

