WWE Super Showdown 2019: 5 possible finishes for Intercontinental Championship match between Finn Balor and Andrade

'El Idolo' challenges 'the Demon' for the Intercontinental Championship.

After WrestleMania 35, it seemed that Finn Balor was destined to face Andrade for the Intercontinental Championship right away. Andrade topped him on RAW during the first night of the Supers Shake-Up, but Balor regained his momentum the following night on SmackDown by winning against Ali.

The build to Money in the Bank continued the feud for the two, but it also postponed the match until after someone claimed the briefcase. Balor and Andrade still battled each other during the ladder match. Andrade power-bombed Balor off of one ladder and onto a ladder lying prone between the ladder they were on and the ropes.

It was clear that the feud was going to continue, and both directly and indirectly, Andrade has continued to mock Balor at every turn. He at first said he wanted 'to kill the myth of Finn Balor' and that he didn't have respect for Balor.

Andrade's recent match on SmackDown was a quick squash of Apollo Crews, but it brought Balor out in the end. What will become of the Intercontinental Championship at Super Showdown? Here are five possible finishes. Both men will also probably be in the 50-Man Royal Rumble match, so perhaps the outcome of this match factors into the multi-Superstar bout.

#5. 'The Demon' retains the title in a quick match

Balor rarely loses in his 'Demon' persona.

When Balor won the title initially in his 'Demon' paint and persona, it was in a quick squash match of Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 35. While Lashley didn't get the best booking in that match, 'the Demon' is pulled out for special occasions, and usually only to win.

Lashley had already defeated Balor for the title twice, so he didn't lose face by falling prey to 'the Demon.' Since WWE booked his title win to be in quick fashion, would the same be in store for Andrade at Super Showdown?

I don't think it would be since Andrade might become a big player going forward once SmackDown moves to Fox. Having him not only lose but lose easily and quickly to Balor would hurt Andrade's momentum towards becoming a future star. It could, however, certainly play out like the other matches that have featured 'the Demon.'

