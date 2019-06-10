WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 5 Things we learned from the show

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Super Showdown was an event you either enjoyed or disliked.

Like most PPVs, WWE Super ShowDown was a mix of some good and bad. The title matches were competitive and a particular 'Beast' didn't walk out with either championship. Instead, he recieved some nasty welts on his back.

The 50-Man Battle Royal had a few fun spots but also had some problems with the number of men in the ring at one time. Even though some matches were good; others, like the much-ballyhooed pairing of the Undertaker and Goldberg, were not.

We cannot, however, always expect to get a five-star or even three-star classic out of two men over the age of 50 who haven't wrestled in a while. Triple H, who is also one of the older performers, actually wrestled at WrestleMania 35.

He is also an avid workout enthusiast, so he's in much better shape year-round than the two men who main-evented the show. There are always lessons to be learned with each passing WWE PPV. Here are five things that we learned from Super ShowDown.

#5 We're still a long way from women wrestling in Saudi Arabia

Two members of the Raw women's roster also traveled to Jeddah on Friday.

During the middle of the week, it was reported that both Natalya and Alexa Bliss traveled with the WWE roster to Saudi Arabia. And even though she obviously wasn't going to compete, Renee Young also traveled to the event for commentary duties. Some speculated that WWE was intending to try and convince Saudi officials to let them put on a women's match.

Even though the women did visit some local hospitals in the area in order to interact with fans, the government ultimately denied WWE's attempt and request to have a women's division match.

It would have been the first such exhibition for women athletes in the country's history, but after the request was denied, WWE and female performers, in general, will still have to wait for the opportunity.

Bliss said it would have been an honor if she had been able to be one of the first women to do so, similar to when she competed against Sasha Banks in Abu Dhabi in 2017. The strides may be slow, but it may still happen someday in the near future.

