×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Super ShowDown 2019: Last-minute rumors

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.27K   //    07 Jun 2019, 18:41 IST

Will Rollins retain his title at Super ShowDown?
Will Rollins retain his title at Super ShowDown?

WWE's yearly Saudi Arabia returns with Super ShowDown, which is WWE"s first Saudi Arabia PPV of 2019.

The show will see the men of WWE compete at the King Abdullah International Stadium, with the big match of the night being the first-ever singles match between Goldberg and The Undertaker, as well as Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston defending their respective titles against Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, respectively.

Also Read: 5 Superstars who could return at WWE Super ShowDown 2019

Here, let's take a look at all the last-minute rumors for Super ShowDown:

#1 Baron Corbin to win Universal title?

Seth Rollins will defend his Universal title against Baron Corbin at Super ShowDown
Seth Rollins will defend his Universal title against Baron Corbin at Super ShowDown


Baron Corbin has a chance to win the Universal title for the first time when he faces off against Seth Rollins.

Also Read: 5 things that should not happen at Super ShowDown

As per Cageside Seats, there have been some rumors doing the rounds that Seth Rollins' injury on RAW could have been a way for WWE to set up a Corbin victory and then Brock Lesnar cashing-in to win, with Lesnar and Rollins feuding once again.

Lesnar won the Money in the Bank briefcase at the PPV of the same name and now has the option of facing the Universal champion or the WWE champion.

Advertisement

#2 Women to wrestle at Super ShowDown?

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that WWE officials have been having talks with the Saudi authorities to allow women to wrestle at Super ShowDown.

Alexa Bliss and Natalya have travelled to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown and if the Saudi authorities do approve a women's match, we could probably see these two Superstars in the ring, making history and becoming the first women Superstars to wrestle in Saudi Arabia.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Super Showdown 2019 Brock Lesnar The Undertaker
Advertisement
3 things that could happen at WWE Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 3 match results that can shock the world
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown (7th June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Former UFC Star to make surprise debut at Super ShowDown?
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 3 reasons why WWE reportedly cancelled Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar 
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown Predictions: Match card predictions & Preview for Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Things that must happen at WWE Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 5 last-minute changes WWE could make to the show 
RELATED STORY
5 huge swerves WWE could pull off at Super Showdown 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Astonishing rules for WWE Superstars at Super ShowDown PPV
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us