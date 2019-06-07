WWE Super ShowDown 2019: Last-minute rumors

Will Rollins retain his title at Super ShowDown?

WWE's yearly Saudi Arabia returns with Super ShowDown, which is WWE"s first Saudi Arabia PPV of 2019.

The show will see the men of WWE compete at the King Abdullah International Stadium, with the big match of the night being the first-ever singles match between Goldberg and The Undertaker, as well as Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston defending their respective titles against Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, respectively.

Here, let's take a look at all the last-minute rumors for Super ShowDown:

#1 Baron Corbin to win Universal title?

Seth Rollins will defend his Universal title against Baron Corbin at Super ShowDown

Baron Corbin has a chance to win the Universal title for the first time when he faces off against Seth Rollins.

As per Cageside Seats, there have been some rumors doing the rounds that Seth Rollins' injury on RAW could have been a way for WWE to set up a Corbin victory and then Brock Lesnar cashing-in to win, with Lesnar and Rollins feuding once again.

Lesnar won the Money in the Bank briefcase at the PPV of the same name and now has the option of facing the Universal champion or the WWE champion.

#2 Women to wrestle at Super ShowDown?

Alexa Bliss and Natalya are indeed in Saudi Arabia.



Alexa Bliss and Natalya are indeed in Saudi Arabia.

Maybe they could be having a match at Super ShowDown.🤞

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that WWE officials have been having talks with the Saudi authorities to allow women to wrestle at Super ShowDown.

Alexa Bliss and Natalya have travelled to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown and if the Saudi authorities do approve a women's match, we could probably see these two Superstars in the ring, making history and becoming the first women Superstars to wrestle in Saudi Arabia.

