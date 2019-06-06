5 things that should not happen at Super ShowDown

Could Lesnar cash in his contract at Super ShowDown?

Saudi Arabia's third PPV will be held on June 7, 2019, the Super ShowDown PPV, which will take place at King Abdullah International Stadium. The show will host 10 matches, including the first-ever match between Goldberg and The Undertaker, three championship matches, as well as a blockbuster match between Randy Orton and Triple H.

The Super ShowDown PPV will be the first WWE PPV since AEW's Double or Nothing PPV, and they will want to put on a good show to please fans who have been rather disappointed by WWE's recent programming.

WWE need to put on great matches and storylines to get viewership and ratings up, and not commit the same mistakes that they have done in the last few months.

Here are 5 things that should not happen at Super ShowDown:

#5 Goldberg and Undertaker main eventing the show

Goldberg and The Undertaker will face off for the first time at Super ShowDown

This match is one for the ages. Two legends of the pro wrestling industry going head to head at Super ShowDown for the very first time. Goldberg and The Undertaker have never faced each other in the wrestling ring, and this will perhaps be the first and last time that they will fight each other.

There has been no storyline for this show, with both Superstars appearing on the go-home show and seeing eye-to-eye for the first time in the feud. This match between these two legends is going to be a one-off, just for this marquee Saudi Arabia show.

But, despite their aura and name-value in the pro wrestling business, this match should not main event Super ShowDown. Any WWE PPV's main event should be a title match or at least a gimmick match, and not a match between two Superstars who are way past their best and are only on the card for what they have done in the past.

