WWE Super Showdown 2019: Prediction for the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 122 // 07 Jun 2019, 09:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Baron Corbin gets the biggest match of his career at Super Showdown.

Baron Corbin had been strangely picking up win after win both before Money in the Bank and after it.

He won a triple threat match on April 22nd against the Miz and Drew McIntyre but fell to AJ Styles later in the night. Styles went on to challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Money In The Bank.

He then picked up a win in a tag match with Bobby Lashley over Styles and Rollins and then claimed a singles win over the more-exciting Ricochet.

Although he did lose in a No DQ tag match against champions Kofi Kingston and Rollins on the May 20th episode of Raw, he claimed a victory over Braun Strowman, Lashley and The Miz in order to challenge The Beastslayer at Super ShowDown.

Those wins were to help build him up as a threat to Rollins and his title. But once Brock Lesnar swiped the briefcase from seven other men in the match, Corbin's win in the Fatal Four Way match became moot.

The Lone Wolf has lingered around the main event ever since joining RAW, but for some reason, he doesn't exactly click as a main-event heel like Lesnar and McIntyre do. But Rollins needs challengers, and Corbin gets his chance. He certainly hasn't been shy about showing that he thinks he's the next champ.

This is my future and there is nothing you can do about it but cry! @WWE #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/78oOZc9Zo4 — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 28, 2019

And after he attacked Seth Rollins on this past Monday's RAW and mocked him after Lesnar's beating, WWE teased a potential future for the Red Brand after Super Showdown.

Advertisement

After MITB, however, wherever the Universal or WWE Championships go, Brock Lesnar is sure to follow.

Paul Heyman did say that Lesnar would cash in on the go-home episode of RAW before Super ShowDown, but throughout the night, and after a hellacious beating to Rollins, Lesnar left without doing so.

He simply said 'Friday' to Heyman after his advocate screamed at him to cash in several times.

But with Rollins getting stretchered out and put in an ambulance on RAW, will he be able to make it to Jeddah, and if so, in what condition?

The odds are clearly stacked against The BeastSlayer and if there was a time that he would be ripe for the picking, it would be this Friday in Saudi Arabia. He has, however, promised to be there on Friday.

Corbin arrogantly thinks it's his time to carry the big red belt and he isn't returning from Jeddah with the Championship. Despite Rollins' destruction on Monday, he's taken many beatings like that and managed to come back and win.

Although Lesnar said Friday regarding his briefcase, he could have easily meant that he will cash in on Kofi Kingston instead. When have he and Heyman ever told the truth and played by the rules?

When all is said and done, I expect Rollins to both enter and walk out of Jeddah as the Universal Champion. It's too soon for him to lose it to anyone, even Lesnar.

If Lesnar does successfully cash in, WWE hasn't learned that having a part-time champion was a big part of their problem with ratings in late 2018 and 2019.

Catch all the Live Updates from Super ShowDown right here on Sportskeeda.