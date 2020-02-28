4 feuds that could start after WWE Super ShowDown 2020

WWE Super ShowDown, the penultimate PPV before WrestleMania 36, had a few interesting matches, and one very controversial ending that has angered a lot of fans yet again.

Goldberg, a part-timer, won the Universal Championship from The Fiend at the show. This title change is set to cause a chain reaction to the match card of WrestleMania 36, as new feuds and matches are set to begin soon on WWE television.

The other big story coming out of the show was the return of The Undertaker, who also dropped a huge hint as to whom he will face at WrestleMania 36.

Let's take a look at 4 feuds that could start after WWE Super ShowDown 2020:

#4 AJ Styles vs The Undertaker

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles at Super ShowDown

AJ Styles was one of the six competitors in the Gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy at Super ShowDown. The former WWE Champion was moments away from winning the trophy, after eliminating R-Truth, while his OC partners took out Rey Mysterio backstage.

Styles thought that he had won the match as he ordered the timekeeper to award him the trophy. But, the referee announced that he will count till 10 and if Mysterio didn't make it to the ring, Styles would win the trophy. The Undertaker then appeared backstage, taking out Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

The Phenom then made his way to the ring, much to the jubilation of the Saudi audience. Styles made the bad mistake of trying to attack The Undertaker, before he was chokeslammed by The Phenom. The Undertaker then pinned Styles to win the Tuwaiq Trophy.

This all but sets up a match between Styles and Undertaker for WrestleMania 36 in April. This will be one of the marquee matches for The Show of Shows in Tampa.

