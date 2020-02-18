7 Superstars who could return at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

WWE Super ShowDown will be the second WWE PPV of 2020

WWE will host their fifth Saudi Arabia PPV on February 27, 2020 at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, in what is set to be yet another exciting show. Super ShowDown will be the second-last PPV before WrestleMania 36, and the show will see a few titles defended, as well as WrestleMania storylines built.

So far, five title matches have been set for the show as well as a gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq trophy. The show could see the return of a few Superstars who have been on the shelf due to injury, as well as those returning to begin a new storyline, or just to make up the numbers.

Let's take a look at 7 Superstars who could return at WWE Super ShowDown 2020:

#7 Mansoor

Mansoor was one of the stars of last year's Super ShowDown PPV in Saudi Arabia, as the NXT Superstar won the 51-man battle royal at the show. He was a virtual unknown before the PPV, but got a push by WWE due to being Saudi Arabian and in order to get a huge pop from the crowd.

He featured later in the year at the Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia, defeating Cesaro much to the delight of the Saudi Arabian crowd. But, since that appearance, he hasn't had prominent screen time, wrestling in dark matches and live shows on NXT.

We could see the 24-year-old Superstar return to WWE telvision once again at Super ShowDown in Riyadh, where he may once again be a part of a singles match, and squash his opponent to get a big ovation from his home crowd. Mansoor could be on the pre-show, to get the crowd excited and pumped up for the main card.

