WWE Super ShowDown: 4 Surprising appearances we might witness on the show

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 627 // 07 Jun 2019, 02:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What surprises does WWE have in store for us?

We are just a couple of days away from the third instalment of WWE's Saudi Arabia mega events, WWE Super ShowDown, which will take place live from the King Abdullah International Stadium in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

If the past events in the country, Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel, are any indication, these Saudi PPVs are filled with appearances and returns from the wrestlers of the past. This year as well, the show looks set to be headlined by the legendary duo of The Undertaker and Goldberg, who'll face each other for the first time in a one-on-one match.

With an announced 50-Man Battle Royal as well, we are sure to get some massive surprises and appearances on the show. In this article, let's take a look at the 4 surprising surprises/appearances that can happen at WWE Super ShowDown.

Which of these would you be most excited to see?

#4 Kane

The Big Red Monster!

Devil's Favorite Demon, Kane is one of the biggest stars of WWE's history. Other than scaring and intimidating his opponents, The Big Red Monster is known for his dominance in the Royal Rumble. The 50-Man Battle Royal announced for WWE Super ShowDown could become a big deal if Kane graces it with his presence.

Currently, there is no excitement around the Battle Royal as there is nothing at stakes other than bragging rights. WWE's only way of making it an interesting and worth watching affair is to give us some surprise appearances from WWE legends like Kane and others.

If the Big Red Monster does appear at the Battle Royal, whoever ends up eliminating him would get a huge momentum for sure. Someone like Drew McIntyre could use this as a chance to get back some lost momentum.

#3 Big Show

World's Largest Athlete!

Advertisement

Considering the Saudi Arabia family's demands of getting WWE veterans and legends on the show, one name that could make an appearance at the show is The World's Largest Athlete, The Big Show.

We've previously seen Show put up a great show (no pun intended) in Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in previous WrestleManias. A match like the Battle Royal surely favours the stronger and bigger wrestlers like Big Show and his appearance in the 50-Man Battle Royal could make him a favourite to win the match as well.

1 / 3 NEXT