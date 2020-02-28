WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Reasons why Goldberg defeated The Fiend clean to become the new Universal Champion

Like it or not, Goldberg is your new Universal Champion

I sense that a lot of you are upset right now, and I am not surprised that you are. The Fiend is arguably the best creation that WWE has come up with in the recent past, and honestly, for him to succumb to a 50+ man in this manner is very unusual.

And yet, in this article, I shall try and make sense of it with 5 points that make sense, at least in my mind. Be sure to chime in and let me know what you may think of it and whether you think Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard were correct in booking such a title change.

Be sure to chime in whether you agree or disagree with my assessment. I am certain that everyone has a point of view about what just transpired.

And with that in mind, I present my 5 points.

#5 To set up a feud with Roman Reigns

One thing left to do tonight... finish this.

For good. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/iYjOAIG8pv — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 27, 2020

There are enough rumors doing the rounds about the next thing that Goldberg will be involved in and that is a feud with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. This is a contest between two bulls, both of whom are known for delivering devastating spears. And even though Roman Reigns is cheered more than he is booed these days, him defeating The Fiend to become the Universal Champion at WrestleMania would have gotten him booed.

And yet, if Roman Reigns were to dethrone Goldberg to become the WWE Universal Champion, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world, as far as fans are concerned. This is one of the major reasons why Goldberg was chosen, at the age of 53 to become the brand new Universal Champion. It's unfortunate for The Fiend but it all fits into WWE's long term plans.

