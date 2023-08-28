WWE SuperShow Results: Massive botch in Seth Rollins' title match, LA Knight ruthlessly mocks former world champion (Huntsville, AL, 8/28)

The recently concluded WWE SuperShow in Huntsville, Alabama, was a star-studded affair featuring top superstars from RAW and SmackDown.

The show's main event saw Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Finn Balor in a Street Fight. A spot in the bout saw Balor place Rollins on the table inside the ring. However, the table broke apart when The Visionary lay on it, resulting in a massive botch.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Rollins ultimately retained his title, picking up another win over The Prince. Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship against Natalya earlier in the night. She was also the only member of The Judgment Day who walked out of the show with a win.

Rhea Ripley accompanied Damian Priest to the ring when he faced Cody Rhodes. However, she was ejected from ringside due to her antics, and The American Nightmare eventually emerged victorious.

Another championship bout of the night saw Austin Theory challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. The contest ended in DQ following Grayson Waller's interference.

Santos Escobar rushed to Rey Mysterio's side, which set up a tag team match. Waller teamed up with Theory to face Mysterio and Escobar, where the LWO members stood tall. Elsewhere, Zoey Stark defeated "Michin" Mia Yim.

LA Knight locked horns with Mustafa Ali in a singles match and picked up the win. He also cut a promo to mock former world champion The Miz and mimicked The A-lister's dance to poke fun at his rival. This was Ali's first match on a main roster house show in four months.

Complete results from the latest WWE SuperShow Sunday in Huntsville, Alabama (8/28)

As reported by Wrestling Bodyslam, here's what happened at the final WWE Live event before Payback 2023:

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defeated Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci

Zoey Stark defeated "Michin" Mia Yim

United States Championship: Rey Mysterio defeated Austin Theory by DQ

Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar defeated Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest

LA Knight defeated Mustafa Ali

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya

Street Fight for the World Heavyweight Title: Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor

