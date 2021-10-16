×
Create
Notifications

Supersized SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar delivers final shot at Roman Reigns; Top Champion pinned

It was surely a wild night on SmackDown!
It was surely a wild night on SmackDown!
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 16, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Listicle

Edge kicked off SuperSized SmackDown and after a recap of his feud so far with Seth Rollins, he said that this time he knows what The Messiah is capable of and he won't hold back.

"@WWERollins, you're the only guy that comes close to matching my passion, my intensity, my OBSESSION with this!" Are you Edge-Lite? No, you are SETH FREAKIN' ROLLINS!"@EdgeRatedR
#SmackDown https://t.co/MXCXKDLQgw

Edge complimented Seth's abilities in the ring and compared the former Universal Champ to himself before saying that he would scar Rollins' soul at Crown Jewel. He said he planned to put their rivalry to rest no matter what it takes before walking out.

"In Hell in a Cell ... I am going to SCAR your SOUL! And that is a SCAR that you NEVER, EVER heal from!"This is @EdgeRatedR at his most intense ever right now on #SmackDown. Is @WWERollins ready for THIS? https://t.co/PDIksP8UNh

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn - King of the Ring Tournament Semifinals on SmackDown

So spectacular!@FinnBalor
#SmackDown https://t.co/DZMM12PIMl

Sami got some strikes in early on but Balor turned things around with a sling blade. Sami was tossed out of the ring before Balor hit a huge dive to the outside. After a break on SmackDown, Balor got a massive Pele kick before sending him into the ring post on the apron.

Will @FinnBalor or @SamiZayn advance to the #KingOfTheRing Finals at #WWECrownJewel? #SmackDown https://t.co/LNlWsb47if

Sami blocked a superplex and went for a dive but Finn got his knees up. Zayn hit the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall before getting an exploder into the corner. Finn dodged the Helluva Kick but Sami tried to pin him with his feet on the ropes.

That's no way a KING would treat @WWELadyRefJess, @SamiZayn!#SmackDown https://t.co/ja6GlPGJUx

The ref warned Sami and the count was broken before Balor missed the Coupe de Grace. Balor hit the double stomp a second time and finally hit the Coupe de Grace for the win.

Result: Finn Balor def. Sami Zayn

.@FinnBalor is going to the #KingoftheRing FINALS!#SmackDown https://t.co/mtO6jkzKuk

Grade: B

Naomi vs. Sonya Deville & Shayna Baszler on SmackDown

How is THIS fair?! @QoSBaszler got added to this match making it 2-on-1 for @NaomiWWE on #SmackDown! https://t.co/py55j1d7PN

Sonya Deville came out before the match started and announced that Shayna Baszler would also be part of the match, making this a two-on-one bout.

DESPICABLE.#SmackDown
@NaomiWWE
@QoSBaszler https://t.co/vILp0xk5yx

Sonya slapped Naomi as the bell rang and left the ring before the former Women's Champion tried to run after her. Sonya and Baszler managed to corner her in the ring and it turned into an actual mugging.

1 / 6 NEXT
Edited by Alan John
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी