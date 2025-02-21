WWE Superstar AJ Styles to return to TNA and feud with 34-year-old star? Exploring potential hint

TNA and WWE recently signed a partnership deal that opened a forbidden door in the Stamford-based company. This association allows crossover of talents between the two promotions and several stars from Total Nonstop Action Wrestling have already appeared on World Wrestling Entertainment TV, most famously Joe Hendry.

Ad

This pattern of crossovers could be seen again soon with WWE Superstar AJ Styles possibly returning to his old stomping ground for a feud against a 34-year-old star. On the latest edition of TNA Wrestling, AJ Francis a.k.a Top Dolla took a shot at the Phenomenal One.

The former SmackDown Superstar cut a promo of his new show where he appeared to introduce his first guest. In the segment, he indicated to the crowd that he might be calling AJ Styles, but ended up taking a dig at the audience by taking his own name.

Ad

Trending

You can check out a clip of the promo below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

This promo could be the start of a crossover feud between both stars. This feud could play out on TNA's shows more. While the Triple H-led company encourages the Nashville-based promotion's appearances on NXT, they haven't really brought outsiders to RAW or SmackDown yet.

Wrestlers crossing over has seemingly worked for both wrestling companies. It started with just TNA wrestlers like Jordynne Grace, Moose, and Joe Hendry making appearances on the black and silver brand. However, as seen a few days ago NXT Champion Oba Femi was at a Total Nonstop Action Wrestling show. He was seen with the Hardy Boyz who will also be making their return to WWE this week.

Ad

Matt Hardy comments on the Hardy Boyz return to WWE NXT

A few days it was announced that the Hardy Boyz would return to the Stamford-based company next week. Matt and Jeff Hardy are scheduled to return to NXT on the upcoming edition of the show.

Speaking ahead of the show on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy shared his views on the Hardys' return to WWE. The former ECW World Champion stated that it all came together at the last minute and lauded the partnership between the wrestling promotions.

Ad

“This was a very last-minute thing. It’s cool because everyone knows that TNA and NXT have this partnership right now—TNA and WWE. I think it’s gonna continue to expand, but it has already been so beneficial to both TNA and NXT,” he said.

This week's NXT could be a sold-out show. The Hardy Boyz are one of the greatest tag teams in the company's history. They will surely blow the roof off the place when their historic music hits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE