WWE Superstar to back out of his WrestleMania 41 match and vacate his championship on RAW? Exploring the potential

With each passing week, the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41 is taking unexpected turns and surprises. During the latest edition of SmackDown, Paul Heyman confirmed that CM Punk will be main eventing 'Mania this year for the first time in his career. This means that neither Royal Rumble winner will have the opportunity to main event The Show of Shows.

This is due to the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes Undisputed WWE Title match being anticipated to main event Night Two. This development has increased the likelihood that the current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther might back out from his 'Mania match and decide to vacate the title on the upcoming episode of RAW.

The Ring General is set to clash with the 2025 Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso, in a World title match. However, since the Imperium Leader is not headlining WrestleMania, despite being the World Champion and being chosen by the Rumble winner, he might decide to back out of frustration.

This could unfold in the upcoming episodes of the red brand, where Gunther may confront Adam Pearce and oppose the decision of CM Punk main eventing the match at 'Mania. This frustration could lead him to confront Triple H backstage, eventually culminating in him throwing the title at The Game and walking out of RAW.

It's crucial to note that if this unfolds, it will be part of a pure storyline angle. WWE could use how Gunther represents the World title as the biggest prize in the sports entertainment juggernaut. His match not main-eventing WrestleMania feels like a blatant disregard for the prestige of the World Championship, in his eyes.

Feeling disrespected and undervalued despite carrying the brand as its top champion, he might make the drastic decision to walk away from Monday Night RAW.

Who is Gunther set to face in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW?

In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, Gunther is set to clash with Jimmy Uso in a singles bout. The match was announced last week when Big Jim slapped the Imperium Leader backstage. Now, both stars are set to lock horns on RAW this week.

The Samoan Twin has already sent a big message to Gunther on the recent SmackDown after defeating The Miz. Jimmy assured that he would beat The Ring General and that even Gunther would salute Big Jim after Monday nights.

Overall, it will be intriguing to see how the storyline develops on WWE RAW this week.

