WWE Superstar to break Gunther's record for the second time? Exploring the possibility

During his NXT days, Gunther was an indomitable force, as he was the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion in history. Many challengers stepped up in an attempt to dethrone him, only to crumble under the Imperium leader.

However, Ilja Dragunov was the thaumaturge who brought the majestic empire of The Ring General down, ending his historic 870-day title reign. History might repeat itself again as Dragunov could be preparing to make his main roster debut soon.

Gunther is currently marching on a glorified path, as he has been holding the Intercontinental Championship for a record-setting 480+ days. On the other hand, The Unbesiegbar is currently the NXT Champion in what could be his last run on the developmental brand.

The Ring General has yet to find a worthy opponent for his Intercontinental Championship. However, Ilja Dragunov could be the one who once again proves to be Gunther's biggest nightmare by breaking his historic record for the second time, dethroning the Imperium leader.

There are currently no reports of Dragunov making his main roster debut. But, with both superstars having a history, WWE could run back their feud upon the arrival of the Czar on the main roster. Ilja Dragunov could be the sorcerer to bring the mighty empire of The Ring General down.

Possible opponents for Gunther at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania is still just a few months away, and WWE has seemingly started to sketch the layout of the potential matches. One of the superstars who is destined to be a part of the spectacular event is the current Intercontinental Champion.

There have been various rumors that Gunther is the potential candidate to win the Royal Rumble next year and go on to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion. Therefore, Seth Rollins looks to be a possible opponent for the Ring General at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Another name who could face the Imperium leader at WrestleMania 40 is the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. This is a match that fans have been clamoring to witness on the main roster for a long time, as the two behemoths have never crossed paths.

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther could be a high-voltage clash as both are known for their gargantuan strength, and there couldn't be any better place than WrestleMania for this match to happen.

Lesnar and Rollins are currently the rumored names that the Ring General could possibly face at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year in Philadelphia.

