WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair comments on being labelled as 'Ric Flair's daughter'

15 Nov 2019

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most popular WWE Superstars of the modern era. Flair is rightfully called The Queen as she possesses the ability to manipulate the audience with her promos and back it up with her in-ring prowess.

However, there is a section of the WWE Universe who still prefer to label her as the daughter of Ric Flair. The other portion are of the opinion that such remarks devalues her accomplishments.

While talking to talkSPORT, Charlotte Flair reflected on the situation and told that she actually gets bothered whenever she gets those comments.

I still get bothered. Going into WrestleMania last year we were at ESPN, me, Becky [Lynch] and Ronda [Rousey] and they had both girls’ highlights and mine was like ‘Ric Flair’s daughter’. I did the Sports Illustrated body issue – first one ever, male or female – Sports Illustrated accomplishments and that’s what you label me as? In this women’s evolution? Seriously? No, it still bothers me.

Charlotte Flair is the only WWE Superstar in history to become a 10-time Women's Champion. Other accolades include Flair main-eventing weekly shows, pay-per-views, headlining WrestleMania and the list goes on. The Nature Boy is deservingly a two-time WWE Hall of Famer but Charlotte doesn't want her identity to be just 'Ric Flair's daughter'.

It still bothers me when I see my graphics sometimes and I see Ric Flair’s daughter as part of my graphic, what is that got to do with who I am? Yes, he’s my dad. Yes, I’m continuing his legacy. Yes, I have some of my father’s nuances, but my dad couldn’t touch me athletically. It still bothers me.

In this regard, The Queen also revealed her ultimate goal in WWE.

My dad being referred to as Charlotte’s dad will be the biggest history I can make.

Charlotte Flair is currently in India for a three-day promotional tour, which concludes on 16th November. After packing up her schedule in Mumbai, she is set to appear at Bengaluru ComicCon, tomorrow, to interact with the WWE Universe in India one final time.

Team Sportskeeda will be on the ground to provide you the latest as it unfolds.

