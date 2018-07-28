Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler Could Be Leaving Soon!

WrestlingGuruX7
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
2.16K   //    28 Jul 2018, 11:17 IST

According to PW Insider, a long-time WWE superstar could be gone before you know it. Dolph Ziggler's contract is reportedly about to come to an end later in the summer. Most interestingly enough, it is rumored that he has not negotiated a new deal or shown the want to sign a new contract. Rumor has it that Ziggler is on the verge of leaving as early as the end of the summer.

En
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler on an edition of Smackdown.

With all of the action surrounding Ziggler's feud with Seth Rollins over the Intercontinental championship, this would certainly be a surprise to see him walk away from the company. Particularly because we have seen The Show Off put up with so much from the WWE over the years that to leave now would be like dropping out of college when you finally get a somewhat decent class in your Junior year. In my opinion, for Ziggler to walk now would be a bad mistake, as I have thoroughly been enjoying the matches put on between him and Rollins. When I saw Ziggler capture the Intercontinental Title for the sixth time on June 28th of this year I was elated and eager to see where this would take him. We all know that Ziggler is a reliable worker no matter where he is placed. Hell, he even managed to get some decent spots during that god-awful Intercontinental Elimination Chamber match.

Of course, to see Ziggler grace the Indies scenes in places like Ring of Honor or New Japan has been a dream of many for a long time, and he would surely take his loyal WWE fanbase with him to wherever he could end up upon his possible departure. Keep in mind though that this is merely a rumor and that Ziggler could very well continue to bless our Tuesday nights on Smackdown for many more years to come.

Topics you might be interested in:
Dolph Ziggler Seth Rollins
WrestlingGuruX7
CONTRIBUTOR
3 Potential Opponents for Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Major changes in the Seth Rollins vs...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: What WWE should do with Dolph Ziggler and Drew...
RELATED STORY
5 potential opponents to dethrone Dolph Ziggler
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Seth Rollins Vs Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Stars Who Could Be The Next Intercontinental Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules: 5 potential finishes for Dolph Ziggler...
RELATED STORY
5 possible reasons why Seth Rollins lost the...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre's...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals how fans chants affected...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us