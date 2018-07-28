WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler Could Be Leaving Soon!

WrestlingGuruX7 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 2.16K // 28 Jul 2018, 11:17 IST

According to PW Insider, a long-time WWE superstar could be gone before you know it. Dolph Ziggler's contract is reportedly about to come to an end later in the summer. Most interestingly enough, it is rumored that he has not negotiated a new deal or shown the want to sign a new contract. Rumor has it that Ziggler is on the verge of leaving as early as the end of the summer.

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler on an edition of Smackdown.

With all of the action surrounding Ziggler's feud with Seth Rollins over the Intercontinental championship, this would certainly be a surprise to see him walk away from the company. Particularly because we have seen The Show Off put up with so much from the WWE over the years that to leave now would be like dropping out of college when you finally get a somewhat decent class in your Junior year. In my opinion, for Ziggler to walk now would be a bad mistake, as I have thoroughly been enjoying the matches put on between him and Rollins. When I saw Ziggler capture the Intercontinental Title for the sixth time on June 28th of this year I was elated and eager to see where this would take him. We all know that Ziggler is a reliable worker no matter where he is placed. Hell, he even managed to get some decent spots during that god-awful Intercontinental Elimination Chamber match.

Of course, to see Ziggler grace the Indies scenes in places like Ring of Honor or New Japan has been a dream of many for a long time, and he would surely take his loyal WWE fanbase with him to wherever he could end up upon his possible departure. Keep in mind though that this is merely a rumor and that Ziggler could very well continue to bless our Tuesday nights on Smackdown for many more years to come.