WWE Superstar EC3 reveals why he asked for his release from Impact Wrestling

EC3 left Impact Wrestling in 2018 to sign with WWE.

The former Impact Wrestling World Champion has now revealed the reason behind his departure.

EC3

WWE Superstar EC3 was recently in conversation with Fightful Wrestling and during the interview, the Monday Night RAW star revealed why he asked for his release from Impact Wrestling back in 2018.

EC3 reveals why he asked for his release

During his time with Impact Wrestling, EC3 was considered to be one of the top guys on the roster, however, after winning the Impact World Championship on two different occasions, Ethan Carter III asked for his release from the promotion and eventually departed in January of 2018.

Speaking on his departure from Impact Wrestling, EC3 revealed that he had asked for his release from Impact Wrestling before his contract with the company had expired and one of the primary reasons why he left the promotion is due to him needing to make a big change.

I had to do something different especially [with] where my personal life was at the time, I needed a big change. At the time I was pretty well compensated so I think they were okay with taking me off the books because they also wanted to build new and fresh people”- said EC3 [Transcription: SEScoops].

EC3 is currently still assigned to Monday Night RAW but hasn't been seen competing on WWE TV for months now. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for 'The Top 1 Percent' in the Pro Wrestling business.