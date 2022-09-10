WWE Superstar Finn Balor references iconic horror movies in recent tweet

Although it's only September, WWE Superstar Finn Balor seems to be getting into the Halloween spirit with a recent Twitter post.

Balor has had a lot more direction on WWE programming since uniting with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest as The Judgment Day. The group recently competed at Clash At the Castle against Edge and Rey Mysterio. Despite losing the tag team match, the group managed to convince Dominik to turn on his father. Balor and his Judgment Day allies were then pictured laughing at the legends in a memorable shot following the young star's attack on his father and the Hall of Famer.

On RAW this week, Edge came out to the ring to confront Dominik and found himself ambushed by Balor and Damian Priest. In a recent Twitter post, Balor shared an image of the group standing tall over Rey Mysterio, with iconic horror movie villains photoshopped over their faces. Featured are Jason Voorhees from Friday The 13th, Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare On Elm Street, Ghostface from Scream, and Michael Myers from Halloween.

Damian Priest is pictured as Jason, Rhea Ripley as Freddy, Dominik is seen as Ghostface, and Balor himself is pictured as Michael Myers.

Finn Balor isn't the only horror fan in WWE

Following the post, notable horror YouTube channel Dead Meat responded to Finn Balor, asking the superstar if he was a horror fan.

The Judgment Day member responded to the YouTubers, stating that, while he is a horror fan, he's not as big a fan as some other WWE Superstars. Balor revealed that Alpha Academy members Chad Gable and Otis were the secret horror fanatics. He also described them as his riding partners.

Other WWE Superstars have expressed their love for the horror genre over the years. Another notable horror fan on WWE's roster is Shotzi, who has been known to post occasional horror-themed selfies, and even hosted NXT: Halloween Havoc in 2020.

