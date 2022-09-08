41-year-old WWE Superstar says he's "dying" to have a dream match with Edge 

The Judgement Day leader Finn Balor recently stated that he's "dying" to compete in a dream match against Edge sometime down the line in WWE.

Balor, alongside his stablemates Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, has been like a thorn in The Rated-R Superstar's side in recent weeks. Edge was the original leader of Judgement Day, but soon enough, he was thrown out of his own stable, with the former WWE Universal Champion taking over.

The duo shared a ring at the recent Clash at the Castle event, where Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated Judgement Day in a tag team match. However, Balor and his stablemates had the last laugh as Dominik Mysterio attacked Rey and Edge before officially joining the villainous faction on RAW.

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Finn Balor broke character to share his desire to wrestle The Rated-R Superstar. He stated that though he was disappointed after Edge hung up his boots a decade back, he was overjoyed when the WWE Hall of Famer returned to in-ring action at Royal Rumble 2020.

“Oh, I hope so, yeah I hope so. So, like, from a personal standpoint, when Edge retired, I was, you know, disappointed at the fact that you know, that match will never happen. When he returns, you know, Royal Rumble a couple years ago, kind of like that spark was kind of reignited," said Balor

In closing, the former NXT Champion stated that he was optimistic about facing Edge soon in a much-anticipated one-on-one encounter.

"But we’ve had a couple interactions with run ins and stuff like that. But yeah, hopefully we can get to that singles match with Edge, that’s something that I’m dying for,” added Finn Balor

Edge is to have a first-time-ever match in WWE.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, a furious Edge called out Dominik Mysterio. However, it was Rhea Ripley who instead came out and revealed that Dominik was the newest member of Judgement Day.

Later, the 25-year-old distracted his father, Rey Mysterio, during his match with Damian Priest, allowing the latter to win. After this match, Judgement Day officially laid down a challenge to Edge on Dominik Mysterio's behalf, with the bout being confirmed a few moments later for next week.

The match is arguably one of the biggest of Dominik's career, and it'll be interesting to see how he fares against a genius performer like Edge.

Do you think The Rated-R Superstar and Finn Balor should battle it at one of WWE's marquee Premium Live Events? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava