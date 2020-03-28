WWE Superstar injured on tonight's SmackDown undergoing medical evaluation

The WWE Superstar was laid out in a brutal attack.

WWE Digital provided an update on the Superstar's situation.

WWE SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown emanated from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL as it has been going on due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE Superstar Elias suffered a serious injury in tonight's episode after he was brutally attacked by King Corbin.

WWE has issued a statement where they revealed that Elias is still undergoing medical evaluation as of this writing.

How was Elias attacked?

Elias appeared on tonight's show where he performed a song about King Corbin and WrestleMania while standing up on the perch above the announce table. Before that, he brought up how the newest WWE signee and former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski, Mojo Rawley and himself had taught Corbin a lesson after he tried to humiliate Gronkowski.

The Drifter also touched upon the subject of Gronkowski suggesting last week that how it would be good for him to face King Corbin at WrestleMania 36. As soon as he had finished performing and was about to leave, Corbin blindsided him and laid him out with a vicious attack.

To make things worse, Elias who was hanging onto the railing of the perch and was trying to climb back up got struck on the head by Corbin with his scepter and crash-landed on the floor from up high. He was then taken to a local medical facility by the medics.