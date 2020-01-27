WWE Superstar Kevin Owens pays emotional tribute to Edge after "amazing" Royal Rumble return

Kevin Owens had an incredible view of an incredible moment at the Royal Rumble on Sunday

WWE Superstars and fans alike have continued to soak up the fantastic return of Edge to the squared circle on Sunday.

The Rated R Superstar made what will likely go down as a simply monumental return at the Royal Rumble, ending a wait of almost ten years for in-ring action.

Back in 2011, the Canadian favorite appeared to hang up his tights for good after a string of neck issues and surgeries.

Rumors had surfaced in recent weeks that the unthinkable might be about to happen, though the 46-year-old rightly played these down and sought to smother the fire of speculation before it could take over.

The result was arguably one of the best comeback cameos in WWE history as he entered the Rumble match, bagging 23 minutes of action before eventually being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

The impact of his return was keenly felt, however, with Edge’s colleagues taking to social media to describe the enormity of his comeback.

Not least of those was Kevin Owens, who movingly wrote on Twitter that the moment ranked as one of his “top five” career highlights, citing it as “amazing.”

He revealed he’d been perfectly positioned in Houston to see the events – and the incredible crowd reaction to it – first-hand.

I’ll never forget sitting at home, watching his retirement speech. More importantly, I’ll remember last night even more...



Standing in gorilla and getting to see Edge’s return to @WWE is genuinely a top 5 moment in my career and it didn’t even happen to me!



Amazing. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) January 27, 2020

Owens’ own night was decidedly shorter by comparison – K.O. managed just under seven minutes in the Rumble before being ousted by the combination of Seth Rollins and AOP.