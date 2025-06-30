WWE Superstar to make sure John Cena misses SummerSlam 2025 with an injury? Exploring the possibility

WWE Night of Champions saw John Cena retain his title against CM Punk. Despite Punk’s best efforts, a well-timed and intrusive Curb Stomp from Seth Rollins turned the match in Cena’s favor.

The finish of the match could very well lead to Punk and Rollins feuding at SummerSlam. However, for the time being, the 17-time world champion still holds the gold and is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes for the title in a rematch between the two stars at the event. But an ominous post from a member of The Visionary's faction may hint at a change in plans altogether.

John Cena is currently not advertised for any RAW or SmackDown appearances for the next couple of weeks, but the champ will certainly show up on the road to SummerSlam. This is where things could go off the rails for the champ.

On social media, a fan commented that Bronson Reed didn’t get a chance to Tsunami Cena, and the big man surprisingly answered the post by quoting that there is still time. This could hint that The G.O.A.T. isn’t out of the sight of Rollins' faction just yet.

John Cena is currently not scheduled to defend the title until SummerSlam, so Rollins could save his Money in the Bank cash-in until then. During the PLE, The Visionary could use his briefcase to insert himself into Rhodes and Cena’s match. This would be devastating for both men, as not only would Rhodes lose the chance to dethrone Cena, the champ would also likely lose the WWE Championship.

However, what if they have another plan? What if this plan is to prevent John Cena from appearing at SummerSlam completely by injuring him before the PLE? Reed’s Tsunamis have had wrestlers written off TV before, so it isn't out of the realm of possibility. Right now, this is just speculation.

When will John Cena be back in WWE?

The 48-year-old has not been advertised to appear on RAW or SmackDown this week. The next date fans will see the Last Real Champ is on the July 18 episode of SmackDown.

This is where he could begin his feud with Rhodes ahead of SummerSlam. However, fans are divided on this feud.

While WWE may be looking to have John Cena drop the title to Rhodes, a section of fans have indicated wanting to see someone else dethrone the never-seen 17. According to online discourse, Rhodes had his year-long reign to shine as champion, and some found his run underwhelming.

Putting the title back on The American Nightmare elevates no one apart from him. So this would be an opportunity for Cena to drop the title to someone less established, who would get a major boost by beating the 17-time world champion.

