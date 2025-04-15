WWE Superstar to be permanently kicked out of The Bloodline family after WrestleMania 41? Potential twist explored

WWE WrestleMania 41 is right around the corner. This two-night spectacle will be crucial for the OG Bloodline members, as two of the stable's top stars are booked to compete in much-anticipated bouts. While the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title, the OTC will be locking horns with Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match. However, things could turn out poorly for one of them after The Show of Shows.
Jey Uso has everything on the line. He has to defend the honor of his family, take revenge for his twin brother Jimmy Uso, and win the Heavyweight Championship to prove his worth as a true main-event superstar, emerging from the shadow of being just a tag specialist.
However, if Jey Uso loses to Gunther at The Grandest Stage of Them All, he might face the wrath and be kicked out of The Bloodline family. In a shocking turn of events, the Yeet Master could fall short of capturing the World Title. On RAW after 'Mania, WWE legend and Jey’s father, Rikishi, might appear and punish the Yeet Master for disappointing him by kicking him out of the family.
This potential angle could add an exciting arc to Jey Uso’s babyface run and begin a brand new Bloodline storyline.
That said, the aforementioned angle is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed.
A former WWE Superstar thinks Jey Uso will have a short World Heavyweight Championship reign
While speaking on the Gigantic Pop Podcast, former WWE star Matt Morgan discussed the upcoming Heavyweight Title bout between Gunther and Jey Uso at WrestleMania.
He predicted that the Yeet Master would win the title by defeating The Ring General. However, his championship reign wouldn’t last long.
I will argue I'm worried what happens once he gets it done, becomes champion. I have a feeling it will not be a long title reign. I'm not saying it as a hater, I'm saying it because WWE did not do enough of a job of building his context wide enough," Matt said.
With The Show of Shows almost on the door, it will be interesting to see whether Jey Uso can capture the title or if The Ring General will continue his reign.