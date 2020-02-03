WWE Superstar ponders 'what could have been' over former faction

Did Sanity realize their true potential?

A little over two years removed from its peak, one WWE Superstar has opened up on the subject of missed opportunities as far as the NXT faction Sanity is concerned.

Spearheaded by Eric Young, Sanity featured an electric and varied array of talents and personalities, including Killian Dain, Nikki Cross, and Alexander Wolfe.

Between them, they wreaked havoc across the landscape of NXT for the better part of two years, with Young and Wolfe even winning the NXT Tag Team Championships at Takeover: Brooklyn III.

With their panicked entrance music and a general feeling of hysteria, they offered something different to anyone in WWE – the closest comparison being the Wyatt Family in their heyday at around the same time.

Each member of Sanity went on to have their individual career with varying degrees of success. It’s interesting to note, then, that Cross speaks so strongly about her time in the group, suggesting that they would have been capable of doing so much more.

Speaking with Alex McCarthy, the 30-year-old Scot, who went on to become one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Alexa Bliss, spoke of her fondness for the collective.

She commented:

“II was very fortunate and blessed to be in a position we were in ... I was learning from these amazing talents. I was surrounded by such amazing knowledge and they are professionals and they taught me a lot about wrestling on television. All four of us are very driven and ambitious people. It would have been wonderful to see what could have been but, at the same, time everything happens for a reason.”

Cross would go on to add:

Advertisement

“I have a lot of fond memories. When things don't work out the way you think they may work out, I think it can be a huge motivator…. It almost makes you more determined."