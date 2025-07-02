WWE Superstar to quietly leave The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown for one major reason? Exploring the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks failed to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown before Night of Champions 2025. The title bout ended via disqualification because of a brawl between numerous tag teams. In a shocking twist, a member of the eerie faction could quietly part ways with their stablemates.

The name in question is Nikki Cross. She is the only female member in the fearsome faction and has been part of the group since it debuted in the Stamford-based promotion. After the faction moved to SmackDown, Cross hasn't received the same amount of opportunities as her teammates. The lack of a major storyline on TV could be the major reason behind her potential departure from the stable.

Amid The Wyatt Sicks’ pursuit of the WWE Tag Team Title, Cross could embark on a singles run. The former women's champion could start the transition by taking part in the Women’s Battle Royal at Evolution 2. The company recently dropped a hint that Cross could target Giulia's Women's United States Championship. Hence, there are several opportunities for her as a singles competitor.

The abovementioned move could pave the way for Nikki Cross' exit from The Wyatt Sicks. She could quietly leave the group without burning any bridges and remain an ally of the faction. Cross is a veteran in the female locker room and deserves to be featured prominently on TV.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE employee predicts the future of The Wyatt Sicks

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's BroDown, ex-WWE employee Vince Russo claimed that The Wyatt Sicks have become just another tag team and nobody cared about their wins.

"The Wyatts are now just another tag team, and what are we going to do, Mac [Davis]? The next four weeks, they're going to beat every team that was in that scene. Okay, so what, bro? Who cares?" Russo said. [From 29:11 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for The Wyatt Sicks in the coming weeks.

