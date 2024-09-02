WWE Superstar to return after 583 days to feud with Wyatt Sicks member on RAW? Exploring the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks has been a force to be reckoned with on WWE RAW lately, and it looks like the group is now moving over to other things after feuding with American Made. Interestingly, their next rival could be someone with a history with the group, especially with some of its members.

The superstar in question is Alexa Bliss, last seen on WWE television on the 2023 Royal Rumble where she failed to defeat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. Before her absence, she was crossing paths with Uncle Howdy, and at the end of the aforementioned premium live event, Howdy appeared on the screen while Bliss was reflecting on her loss against The EST. Interestingly, another member the former Women's Champion has a history with is Nikki Cross.

From 2019 until 2020, Bliss and Cross unexpectedly paired up and even won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice. Their partnership ended after losing the titles to Bayley and former superstar Sasha Banks (AKA Mercedes Mone). Interestingly, Alexa began her partnership with Bray Wyatt after this, an alliance that Cross did not support.

While many believe Bliss will join The Wyatt Sicks upon her return, this might not immediately happen. Alexa could return on RAW to confront her former partner Nikki and question why she joined The Wyatt Sicks after expressing displeasure with The Fiend in the past. Howdy could invite Bliss to join them, which she could turn down while setting her sights on Cross.

What role does wrestling analyst think Alexa Bliss will have with The Wyatt Sicks when she returns on WWE RAW?

Due to Alexa's past with Bray Wyatt, it's hard not to imagine her included or involved with Uncle Howdy's stable in any capacity. Interestingly, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts thinks she will be more than just a member of the group.

On a past episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam shared that he also thinks Alexa could return to feud with Nikki at first but in the end, be persuaded to join The Wyatt Sicks. Later on, he thinks she could lead the group alongside Uncle Howdy.

"I would probably have Alexa Bliss return as Alexa Bliss and then start a rivalry with Nikki Cross that ends with Alexa Bliss kind of joining them (Wyatt Sicks) and honestly, maybe leading them alongside Uncle Howdy. I think the idea of Unce Howdy and Alexa Bliss together is interesting,"

It remains to be seen when and where Alexa Bliss will return on WWE RAW.

