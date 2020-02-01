WWE Superstar returns to 205 Live after requesting release

Oney Rules!!

Danny Burch found himself on the wrong side of a two-on-one scenario on the final episode of 205 Live for the month of January. While last week, Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari managed to get one over on him, Burch was able to counter their plan, rolling up the former Cruiserweight Champion in single's competition.

After the bout, though, Daivari and Kendrick assaulted the Guvnor, taking out his knee with a chair. A familiar scene played out after that, with Kendrick wrapping the weapon around Burch's ankle while Daivari stood on the turnbuckle for a nasty dive. However, Burch was saved by a long-time friend.

Oney Lorcan sends Kendrick and Daivari packing

Just as Burch's ankle was about to get shattered, the Star Destroyer's music hit and Oney Lorcan, shirtless but wearing jeans for some reason, rushed to the ring with a steel chair in hand. The duo refused to take on Lorcan and Burch and rushed to the ramp as the team known as One-Two stood strong.

Lorcan has been absent from the Purple brand for three months now, and for a while it looked like he wouldn't be returning. In fact, in November, it was reported that he'd asked for his release from the company. He even reverted to his indie name, Biff Busick, on Twitter.

However, a little under a month later, it was revealed that he'd signed a new multi-year deal. Lorcan and Burch have been seen in NXT UK recently, putting away The Hunt in the most recent episode. Still, this was the first time we'd seen Lorcan in the US since 2019.

With Lorcan now back and in fantastic shape, there's someone who has Burch's back. Not only can they take out Daivari an Kendrick, but with a duo as nasty as these two, it's possible we'll see Burch and Lorcan challenge for some tag titles one day.

Throw em up, 205 Live just got a lot more interesting!