WWE Superstar Riddle's brachial plexus injury: what does it mean?

WWE Superstar Riddle was scheduled to face Seth Rollins in a singles match at SummerSlam 2022. However, the match has now been postponed.

For those unknown, the former United States Champion suffered a brachial plexus injury following a vicious assault from his rival on this weeks' episode of RAW.

If you're wondering what the injury exactly means, we've got you covered.

The brachial plexus is a set of nerves that sends signals from the spinal cord to the shoulder, arm, and hand. An injury occurs when these nerves are stretched, compressed, or torn away from the spinal cord.

Minor injuries in this case are commonly called stingers and are likely to happen to sportspeople, especially professional wrestlers and fighters.

As of now, the status of the seriousness of the injury is unclear. While it is reportedly a kayfabe injury, fans are hoping they will soon see him back in the squared circle.

Riddle isn't fit to compete, but Seth Rollins could get a surprise opponent at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Injuries can happen to anyone at any time. Unfortunately, fans won't be able to witness the encounter between Seth Rollins and Riddle at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

Upon hearing that his match has been canceled, The Visionary made sure to connect with his fans. He apologized for not being able to deliver the expected match.

For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday," Rollins stated.

Interestingly, the new head creative of the company Triple H replied and stated, "I hear you!".

It might be a hint that Rollins could face a surprise opponent at The Biggest Party of The Summer. If fans are lucky enough, they might see a scene similar to WrestleMania 38 where Cody Rhodes returned to challenge the former WWE Champion.

Do you think a returning superstar will face The Visionary at WWE's Biggest Party of The Summer? Let us know in the comments section!

