WWE Superstar sarcastically says he doesn't recall defeating Alberto Del Rio for the World title

The win had garnered an incredible reaction from the live crowd.

The 2-time World Champion sarcastically stated that he has no memory of the instance.

Alberto Del Rio

WWE SmackDown Superstar Dolph Ziggler has won two World titles during his run on the main roster. The most notable one between the two was on the post-WrestleMania 29 edition of Monday Night RAW, where he cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase on Alberto Del Rio to a loud pop.

Recently, a fan addressed Ziggler on Twitter and reminded him of the above-mentioned moment. The fan asked Ziggler if he remembers that night, to which he sarcastically responded with a simple 'no'. Check out the exchange below:

No — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) March 24, 2020

The post-WrestleMania RAW is regarded by many as the most exciting and must-watch editions of the red show, primarily due to the fact that the crowd was insanely loud and created an atmosphere that's rarely seen on regular RAW episodes.

At WrestleMania 29, Ziggler and Big E lost a Tag Team title match to Team Hell No. On the same night, Alberto Del Rio defeated Jack Swagger to retain his World title.

The following night on WWE RAW, Del Rio defeated Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter, seconds after which Ziggler's music hit and he came out to cash in the MITB briefcase on the Champion. Ziggler won the World title, and the crowd reaction made the cash-in all the more memorable.