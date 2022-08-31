WWE Superstar Seth Rollins crosses the line, huge reunion threatens The Bloodline’s dominance, new champions – Biggest Flops and Hits from RAW before Clash at the Castle 2022

WWE RAW's go-home show before Clash at the Castle accounted for an entertaining episode. The show witnessed the limits of profanity put to the test, new champions being crowned, and a teaser of a highly-anticipated reunion. The red brand's drawbacks this week were limited compared to its positive highlights.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from the latest edition of WWE RAW. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Hit on WWE RAW: Seth Rollins cuts a memorable promo

Seth Rollins and Riddle engaged in a war of words on WWE RAW this week. The segment quickly got out of hand when both superstars decided to take personal shots. Riddle fired the first blow after saying that he intends to prove that Becky Lynch is the only "man" in Seth Rollins' family. Irked by his rival's decision to bring up his wife, Rollins hit back at Riddle with a shocking statement.

The Architect mentioned Riddle's divorce and said that the former RAW Tag team Champion wouldn't know anything about family since his wife left him and took their kids. This comment immediately caused Riddle to drop a few F-bombs, and both superstars resorted to non-PG-13 phrases. They locked horns in a brutal altercation after RAW went off the air.

Given how long this feud has been running on the red brand, the creative team desperately needed a surprise element. It would be safe to say that Rollins' comments genuinely stunned the WWE Universe to the point where fans started questioning if he went off script. Riddle and Rollins had real-life heat once upon a time, prompting further speculation about this segment. Overall, the promo war was brilliantly done to set the tone for their match at Clash at the Castle.

#2 Hit on WWE RAW: Kevin Owens teases reunion with Sami Zayn

Let Them Wrestle @LetThemWrestle sometimes it’s really as easy as let Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens talk sometimes it’s really as easy as let Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens talk https://t.co/U17vBYt35T

The Usos and Sami Zayn made an appearance on WWE RAW this week, where they crossed paths with Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter had previously confirmed that he intends to go after every title in WWE. He questioned the authenticity of the relationship between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn, even referring to the latter as his best friend and brother before warning him against the aforementioned alliance.

This segment led to a match between Jey Uso and Kevin Owens. It was an entertaining match that was met with an equally exciting finish. Jey Uso demanded Jimmy distract the referee while Zayn would bring him a chair to attack Owens. However, the Honorary Uce refused to attack his best friend and it allowed KO to capitalize on the moment as he used a Stunner to seal his victory.

The Usos were unhappy with Sami Zayn, and the latest incident will undoubtedly fuel the friction between Jey Uso and the former Intercontinental Champion. If anything, the segment laid the foundation for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to reunite in WWE. They can engage in an epic feud with The Usos and will certainly pose a legitimate threat to their title reign.

#3 Hit on WWE RAW: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah locked horns with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in the women's tag team tournament finals this week on RAW. It was a decent bout that ended with a confusing finish. Dakota Kai and Io Sky were targeting Rodriguez in the match's closing moments, unaware that Aliyah had tagged herself to become the legal competitor.

An unaware Kai took a moment to celebrate her team's dominance before falling victim to a roll-up pinfall. Raquel was as impressive as ever, but Aliyah deserves credit for taking the punishment and securing the victory for her team. The new Women's Tag Team Champions will look forward to celebrating their first title reign on the WWE main roster. However, the latest reports have suggested that Sasha Banks and Naomi have agreed to the terms of their return. They might pay a visit to the newly crowned champions on RAW after Clash at the Castle.

#4 Flop on WWE RAW: Dominik Mysterio

Dominik appeared on WWE RAW this week and once again made minimal contributions in the ongoing feud with Judgment Day. He helped Rey Mysterio attack Finn Balor and Damian Priest from behind while Edge cut a promo. However, he froze when confronted by Rhea Ripley and quickly allowed her to regain control of the segment.

Dominik has been impressive inside the ring, but his booking has compromised his credibility on-screen. He appears to be the weakest member of the storyline. This could be why his side -- comprising of Rey and Edge -- will potentially lose against Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle.

The only silver lining to this narrative is a potential heel turn for Dominik. He has been unhappy ever since Edge attacked him by mistake and is not too fond of the Rated-R Superstar for being a part of what he thought would be a "family affair". His frustrations could lead to a huge betrayal, but is Dominik prepared for a solo run? Or will he find an ally in Judgment day?

