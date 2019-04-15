WWE Superstar Shake Up: 5 Signs that prove that Vince McMahon will split up The New Day

The New Day may not remain together for long and here are the reasons why

The New Day has had a great run. Nobody expected this band of three fun-loving rascals to be the longest reigning tag team champions, and then be part of the special movement known as #KofiMania. But the trio has stuck around for the long haul, even when their critics have wanted them to split up. Words like 'stale' have been thrown around many a time.

But I do think that The New Day will split up, come the current edition of the Superstar Shake Up. I will elaborate upon the reasons in this very article. Be sure to share your thoughts and views in the comments too.

Here's what I think...

#5 Big E's injury

Happy National Unicorn Day! pic.twitter.com/HjiPplxYVQ — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) April 9, 2019

Nobody who's Big E's size should be able to perform a split as effortlessly as he did on RAW and SmackDown Live. And he paid the price dearly as he put up the following Tweet:

Making mincemeat of my meniscus

Crossbody cooked the cartilage

Bye for a bit — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) April 11, 2019

Two men don't make a faction and therefore, I do not see Vince McMahon and WWE keeping The New Day together for the time being. Had Big E not been injured I could have certainly seen them lock it up with the likes of The Undisputed ERA, if they were also called up to the main roster at this time. But the idea of just Kofi and Xavier sticking around seems weird.

Let's hope that Big E is able to bounce back and make it back in time so that he doesn't lose the momentum that he has. But WWE should use this opportunity to try and push Xavier Woods as a performer on WWE RAW too, while Kofi Kingston rules the roost on SmackDown Live.

