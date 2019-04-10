Superstar Shake Up: 5 Signs indicating that Roman Reigns will go to SmackDown Live

I have a feeling that Reigns will soon go blue!

Let me begin by saying that this is purely a speculative article. I claim to have no inside knowledge that points to me making such a bold assumption. But I can justify why I believe that Reigns will be on brand blue, through this very article! Let me know your thoughts and opinions as well.

The Big Dog had a very interesting 2018, and that's putting it mildly. He became Universal Champion at SummerSlam but had to surrender the Championship owing to a return of leukemia, a disease that has plagued him for many years now. He made a valiant return at WrestleMania standing tall and proud after vanquishing Drew McIntyre, in front of a mixed crowd.

I think that Roman Reigns is in for a reset and that he'll be on brand blue very soon indeed. Expect him to be announced as part of SmackDown Live (results at this location) as part of the Superstar Shake-Up.

If I'm wrong, let me know right here in a week.

#5 WWE has been providing us with hints

That's it.. That's my main event for this year's mania.

Enjoy the rest of the show! Goodnight 😍#RomanEmpire #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/vDsboDL2wX — #ThankYouAmbrose (@nawresbk1) April 8, 2019

While I may be reading too much into these two hints, I daresay that they point to the fact that Roman Reigns may not be a RAW superstar for very long and will become a part of brand blue in the following Superstar Shake-Up. Bear with me as I voice my theories.

The first one is how Roman Reigns, arguably the biggest star in the company did not show up on this week's episode of RAW after WrestleMania 35. I do think that literally every feud on RAW has been exhausted for Reigns. This breather is a clue that indicates the same.

Also, the announcers teased Roman Reigns being a part of SmackDown Live during this week's Smackdown episode. Considering how many lines they're fed from the production truck, I'm certain that this was just a teaser of the things to come.

