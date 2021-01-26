Create
WWE Superstar Spectacle- Best and Worst- Former teammates go to war, Big mistake with SmackDown star


Triple H is pictured with some of India's promising stars
WWE Superstar Spectacle, the inaugural edition at least was a lot of fun, because the company went all out to satiate its Indian fanbase.

For an impartial perspective, this reviewer reached out to others that watched the show from all across the globe, and it does seem like almost everyone that tuned into WWE Superstar Spectacle enjoyed the show, from the UK to Puerto Rico (thanks Jake and Michael).

WWE Superstar Spectacle obviously meant a great deal to Vince McMahon, because he packed the show with top talent, from Ric Flair to The Great Khali, in addition to top RAW and SmackDown stars.

If you thought differently or echo our sentiments about WWE Superstar Spectacle, be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#1 Best: Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre finally come to blows at WWE Superstar Spectacle, playing on their history

Jinder Mahal vs. Drew McIntyre is a feud that we'd have undoubtedly been treated to on RAW, had the former WWE Champion not been ruled out with an injury. There was a story to be told between the two, something that Drew McIntyre touched on, leading up to WWE Superstar Spectacle, that you can check out by clicking on the SK Wrestling exclusive linked above.

It was obviously a massive step up for Indus Sher to be allied with the WWE Champion, to be a part of the main event in the manner that he was.

Advertisement

To Jinder Mahal's credit, the man looked to be in incredible shape and he can certainly make a stir on either the RAW or SmackDown brand, whatever the plans for him entail at this point.

Indus Sher picked up a massive win at WWE Superstar Spectacle, in what may be the biggest victory of their career.

