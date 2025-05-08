WWE Superstar to turn heel and take Lana's place as Rusev's new manager? Potential explored

Ever since Rusev's WWE return was made official, fans have been hoping to see Lana back in the company. The 40-year-old previously served as his on-screen manager during The Redeemer's initial run in the company. This is the reason why many fans were expecting the reunion of the duo, but Triple H may have different plans. WWE might be planning to put a veteran star in Lana's spot.

Rumors have been swirling that Natalya could step up as Rusev's on-screen manager on Monday Night RAW. The former Women's Champion has been involved with The Alpha Academy and Maxxine Dupri lately. Interestingly, last week, when the former AEW star destroyed Otis during their match, the veteran star was seen at the ringside, consoling Dupri.

The moment raised eyebrows, as Natalya had spent weeks distancing herself from the Alpha Academy member. The 42-year-old showing support to Maxxine Dupri all of a sudden indicates that she may have an ulterior motive. There is a high possibility that the veteran could be planning to betray Maxxine and Alpha Academy by eventually aligning herself with Rusev.

The Queen of Harts could attack Dupri on RAW to officially turn heel. It could distract Otis and Tozawa to allow Rusev to attack the duo from behind. Following this ambush, Natalya could stand tall with The Bulgarian Brute to reveal herself as his new manager. Having a veteran like Natalya by his side would not only fill Lana's void but also present the former AEW star as a tough figure.

While it is an interesting possibility, it is speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for this ongoing storyline on RAW.

Rusev to go after the Intercontinental Championship on Monday Night RAW?

There is no doubt that Rusev is one of the biggest names currently on the Monday Night RAW roster. It is unlikely that WWE would keep him involved in a feud with The Alpha Academy for long. The company might be planning to push him in a major storyline in the coming months.

There is a possibility that the 39-year-old might jump into the Intercontinental Title picture very soon. The Bulgarian Brute is currently being presented as a legitimate threat to the entire roster. By involving him in a title picture, WWE could easily put the spotlight on him in a major way.

Furthermore, the mid-card division lacks a wicked heel right now, and Rusev can fill that role. The former AEW star could be a legitimate threat to Dominik Mysterio's title reign, which could make things pretty unpredictable on Monday Night RAW.

Besides, such an angle could be a fresh start to WWE's mid-card division on the red brand, renewing fans' interest in the process. It remains to be seen how Triple H shakes things up on the red brand with The Bulgarian Brute's involvement.

